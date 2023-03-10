Mexican 4Q22 mobile telecoms revenues grew 9.8% year-on-year to 85.5bn pesos (US$4.73bn), while full-year revenues grew 6.4% to 319bn pesos, according to latest data by consultancy The CIU.

The CIU reported 138mn mobile lines in operation in Q4, up 4.9%, with 82.9% corresponding to prepaid and 17.1% to postpaid contracts.

América Móvil's Telcel operated 82.9mn lines, or 59.9%, and grew its customer base by 2.9%. Telcel concentrated 70.6% of mobile revenues.

While Movistar operated 23.4mn lines, or 16.9%, its revenue share reached only 7.6%. Total revenues grew 3.2%, however. Last year, the company completed the migration of its services to AT&T's network.

AT&T, meanwhile, had 21.6mn lines, a 15.6% market and 19.9% revenue share.

MVNOs operated 10.4mn lines (7.5%) and took 1.9% of revenues, according to The CIU.

Telcel reached ARPU of 171 pesos, up 5%, AT&T 141 pesos, Movistar 68.9 pesos and MVNOs 54.7 pesos.

FIXED SERVICES

Telmex disconnected 297,000 fixed lines in Q4, including 96,000 broadband ones. The company operated 20.8mn telephony and broadband accesses, down 2.7% year-on-year. It had 10.7mn voice accesses, down 5%, and 10mn broadband accesses, down 0.1%.

Fixed line full-year revenues totaled 75.3bn pesos, down 1.8%.

Megacable had 4.3mn unique subscribers and 11.2mn revenue generating units. Internet services saw 304,000 net additions to 4.1mn, up 7.9% on 4Q21. Half the number of clients were using fiber optics.

The company had 3.6mn pay-TV subscribers and 3.4mn fixed telephony clients.

Izzi, a unit of Grupo Televisa, registered 3.6mn revenue generating units, of which 1mn corresponded to video services, 1.3mn to broadband and 1.2mn to fixed telephony. Its customer base increased by 1.9% overall, but fell 0.6% in the fixed broadband segment.

The company had 1.527mn unique customers, down 1.8%. Annual revenues decreased by 4.3% to 16.1bn pesos.

Grupo Salinas' Total Play reported revenues of 36.4bn pesos, up 29%. The company did not report the number of users for last year. At end-2021, it had nearly 9mn revenue generating units.