Mexico
News

Mexican truckers, Pemex gain time after documentation rules suspension

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Federal Government Legislation & Regulation Politics Downstream Company Other (Consulting Firms) Regulator Fuel Sales
A Mexican court has temporarily suspended rules requiring truckers to submit a secondary set of documentation, which caused industry complaints and concerns Pemex units might not be able to comply.

Tax agency SAT filed the motion for provisional suspension to give the trucking industry more time to submit fiscal data to meet the regulations. 

The rule went into effect at the start of 2022 and the companies were expected to submit the complementary documentation by end-March, but key players like national oil company Pemex are still far behind. 

Introduced by energy regulator CRE in early 2021, the rules require companies to create and maintain a registry of cargo transport vehicles and current routes, the cancellation of old ones, and modifications to any routes.

But an administrative tribunal reviewed the motion and approved the suspension, as at least eight other appeals were filed against the regulations, including by Federal Express and Pepsico México.

A THORN IN THE SIDE

The new requirements have emerged as a thorn in the side of the retail fuel industry, and while several participants saw them as helping to strengthen the sector, many said the industry just wasn’t ready.

IHS Markit’s oil price information service (OPIS) reported in November that enforcement measures were uneven.

OPIS, in the report analyzing the impacts of the regulations on the retail fuel market, cited private players claiming authorities are treating them unfairly while giving Pemex trucks a pass.

The head of cargo transport chamber Canacar's hydrocarbons division, Edgar Martínez Chavero, told outlet El Economista that Pemex did not still know about the new rules by early December 2021. 

At a meeting between Canacar and Pemex at that time, “they were not aware, and they did not pay due attention to it,” Martínez said. 

He added Canacar is coordinating with 145 companies seeking compliance to carry out a series of upcoming work sessions.

With the suspension granted by the court, companies will continue activities without having to provide the documentation when filing for taxes.

Energy news outlet Oil and Gas Magazine clarified, however, that the suspension does not mean the requirements are off the table.

