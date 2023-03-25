Mexico is readying a series of green projects to power up the Tehuantepec isthmus freight rail corridor that will connect the coasts of Oaxaca and Veracruz states through a 300km rail line.

The authorities have confirmed the plan to build wind farms along the corridor with support from the US government and companies, similar to the US$1bn Puerto Peñasco solar park that was launched to make the US$48bn Plan Sonora initiative more attractive to investors.

Among the officials that have confirmed the renewables plan is US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, who visited Oaxaca on Tuesday.

The plan will see four of the 10 industrial parks that will be tendered along the rail line being designated for wind power, said Raymundo Morales Ángeles, head of the agency (CIIT) in charge of the corridor,

Morales was providing the information during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Tuesday press conference. The decision follows a study by federal power utility CFE, which found that four areas where the parks will be built have favorable conditions for wind power, he said.

The tenders will be published in the second week of April with contracts set to be awarded in July, said Morales.

The wind farms will help solve the energy supply problems that the interoceanic corridor is facing, as well as help the government promote nearshoring opportunities.

The corridor is expected to be inaugurated this year and CIIT recently said that its progress stands at 79%.