Mexico
News

Mexico adds wind farms to industrial parks plan

Bnamericas Published: Saturday, March 25, 2023
Wind Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Freight railway
Mexico adds wind farms to industrial parks plan

Mexico is readying a series of green projects to power up the Tehuantepec isthmus freight rail corridor that will connect the coasts of Oaxaca and Veracruz states through a 300km rail line. 

The authorities have confirmed the plan to build wind farms along the corridor with support from the US government and companies, similar to the US$1bn Puerto Peñasco solar park that was launched to make the US$48bn Plan Sonora initiative more attractive to investors. 

Among the officials that have confirmed the renewables plan is US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, who visited Oaxaca on Tuesday.

The plan will see four of the 10 industrial parks that will be tendered along the rail line being designated for wind power, said Raymundo Morales Ángeles, head of the agency (CIIT) in charge of the corridor, 

Morales was providing the information during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Tuesday press conference. The decision follows a study by federal power utility CFE, which found that four areas where the parks will be built have favorable conditions for wind power, he said.

The tenders will be published in the second week of April with contracts set to be awarded in July, said Morales. 

The wind farms will help solve the energy supply problems that the interoceanic corridor is facing, as well as help the government promote nearshoring opportunities. 

The corridor is expected to be inaugurated this year and CIIT recently said that its progress stands at 79%.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Mexico adds wind farms to industrial parks plan

Mexico adds wind farms to industrial parks plan

The government's plan to mix industrial parks and renewable energy is counting on support from the US authorities and companies.

Highways, runways and hospitals: The fruits of Mexico’s drug cartels

Highways, runways and hospitals: The fruits of Mexico’s drug cartels

Mexican narcos have set up their own construction companies to build infrastructure and even simulate tax payments.

TMSourcing makes 2nd attempt to get Bajío train project moving

TMSourcing makes 2nd attempt to get Bajío train project moving

Oracle eyes digitization of LatAm infra projects

Oracle eyes digitization of LatAm infra projects

Mexico to award Yucatán highway studies contract

Mexico to award Yucatán highway studies contract

Mexico’s construction sector contracted in January

Mexico’s construction sector contracted in January

Mexico launches baseball stadium modernization tender

Mexico launches baseball stadium modernization tender

Mexico’s interoceanic rail corridor said to be 80% complete

Mexico’s interoceanic rail corridor said to be 80% complete

AMLO’s investment strategy for interoceanic corridor remains solid – expert

AMLO’s investment strategy for interoceanic corridor remains solid – expert

France’s Alstom looking to expand roster of LatAm tech suppliers

France’s Alstom looking to expand roster of LatAm tech suppliers

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Ferrocarril Mexicano S.A. de C.V.  (Ferromex)
  • Ferrocarril Mexicano (Ferromex) operates more than 7,000km of railway, representing the highest coverage within the national railway system. The rail company connects the main c...
  • Company: O-tek México
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: ICA Fluor, S. de R.L. de C.V.  (ICA Fluor)
  • ICA-Fluor Daniel, S. de R.L. de C.V. (ICA Fluor) is a JV formed in 1993 between Mexican engineering construction group ICA and US-based engineering, procurement, construction an...
  • Company: Estudio PI, S.C.  (Estudio 3.14)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Braskem Idesa S.A.P.I.  (Braskem Idesa)
  • Mexican Braskem Idesa is a joint venture between Brazilian Braskem (75%) and Mexican Idesa Group (25%) created in 2010 to develop a petrochemical complex, known as Braskem Idesa...

Latest news

Mexico adds wind farms to industrial parks plan

Mexico adds wind farms to industrial parks plan

Peru's Zafranal expects final environmental permits within weeks

Peru's Zafranal expects final environmental permits within weeks

Ecopetrol: No deal to acquire Venezuelan-owned Monómeros

Ecopetrol: No deal to acquire Venezuelan-owned Monómeros

Ecopetrol propping up Colombia's battered oil sector

Ecopetrol propping up Colombia's battered oil sector

Highways, runways and hospitals: The fruits of Mexico’s drug cartels

Highways, runways and hospitals: The fruits of Mexico’s drug cartels