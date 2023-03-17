Mexico will prioritize six rail projects this year, far fewer than in previous years, in attempts to consolidate the system.

During a passenger rail transport seminar organized by the Mexican college of civil engineers (Femcic), infrastructure, communications and transportation minister Jorge Nuño Lara said one priority is the 100bn-peso (US$5.3bn) Maya train, which will connect five states in the southeast, another involves the 90bn-peso Mexico City-Toluca interurban train and a third the 25bn-peso Lechería-AIFA rail branch that will connect Felipe Ángeles international airport in Mexico state.

He also mentioned the 20bn-peso rehabilitation of the Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor between Oaxaca and Veracruz, which will create the country’s first interoceanic corridor, and the rehabilitation of the 328km FA line between Coatzacoalcos (Veracruz state) and Palenque (Chiapas) and the 459km K line between Ixtepec (Oaxaca) to Ciudad Hidalgo (Chiapas).

These projects would fulfill President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s promise to deliver 2,000km of rail before the end of his term in 2024. But other promises such as building the Xalapa train in Veracruz state, the 50bn-peso Mexico-Querétaro high-speed train and the 17.2bn-peso Chalco-Santa Marta suburban train, an extension of Mexico City’s metro line A, would remain unfulfilled.

However, López Obrador also pledged not to leave any infrastructure works incomplete.

WORKS TO BE INAUGURATED BEFORE MID-2024