Mexico
News

Mexico aims to consolidate rail portfolio

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Passenger transport Freight railway Rail line High speed train Light rail / Interurban train
Mexico aims to consolidate rail portfolio

Mexico will prioritize six rail projects this year, far fewer than in previous years, in attempts to consolidate the system. 

During a passenger rail transport seminar organized by the Mexican college of civil engineers (Femcic), infrastructure, communications and transportation minister Jorge Nuño Lara said one priority is the 100bn-peso (US$5.3bn) Maya train, which will connect five states in the southeast, another involves the 90bn-peso Mexico City-Toluca interurban train and a third the 25bn-peso Lechería-AIFA rail branch that will connect Felipe Ángeles international airport in Mexico state. 

He also mentioned the 20bn-peso rehabilitation of the Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor between Oaxaca and Veracruz, which will create the country’s first interoceanic corridor, and the rehabilitation of the 328km FA line between Coatzacoalcos (Veracruz state) and Palenque (Chiapas) and the 459km K line between Ixtepec (Oaxaca) to Ciudad Hidalgo (Chiapas).

These projects would fulfill President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s promise to deliver 2,000km of rail before the end of his term in 2024. But other promises such as building the Xalapa train in Veracruz state, the 50bn-peso Mexico-Querétaro high-speed train and the 17.2bn-peso Chalco-Santa Marta suburban train, an extension of Mexico City’s metro line A, would remain unfulfilled. 

However, López Obrador also pledged not to leave any infrastructure works incomplete.

WORKS TO BE INAUGURATED BEFORE MID-2024

Maya train

1,500km

Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo

100bn pesos

Mexico-Toluca interurban train

58km

Mexico City and Mexico state

90bn pesos

Lechería-AIFA rail branch

23km

Mexico state

25bn pesos

Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor

300km

Veracruz and Oaxaca

20bn pesos

Line FA, or Mayab tain

328km

Veracruz and Chiapas

N/A

Line K, or Guatemalan coast train

328km

Oaxaca and Chiapas

N/A

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Mexico: Weekly progress reports begin by section of the Maya Train

Mexico: Weekly progress reports begin by section of the Maya Train

The Government of Mexico will present a weekly report on the construction process of each section of the Maya Train to disseminate the progress of ...

Mexico City requests investigation into metro incidents

Mexico City requests investigation into metro incidents

Two other incidents took place just one day after MetroCDMX requested investigations into several recent incidents. 

Mexico mulls new 200-bed hospital in Ensenada

Mexico mulls new 200-bed hospital in Ensenada

The top priorities of IDB’s new head

The top priorities of IDB’s new head

Court of Appeals’ ruling in the case of GCC vs. Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles (CIMSA)

Court of Appeals’ ruling in the case of GCC vs. Compañía de Inversiones Mercantiles (CIMSA)

Mexico starts construction of US$130mn Tamaulipas hospital

Mexico starts construction of US$130mn Tamaulipas hospital

Mexico City mayor deploys national guard in metro

Mexico City mayor deploys national guard in metro

KCS meets with Mexico’s top infra official to tout benefits of rail corridor

KCS meets with Mexico’s top infra official to tout benefits of rail corridor

Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’

Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’

Where Caxxor wants to take the US$3.3bn T-MEC corridor this year

Where Caxxor wants to take the US$3.3bn T-MEC corridor this year

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Transportes Pitic, S.A. de C.V.  (Pitic)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: CFI de México S.A. de C.V.  (CFI México)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Tensions rise after Pan American Silver shuts Argentina mine

Tensions rise after Pan American Silver shuts Argentina mine

Mexico aims to consolidate rail portfolio

Mexico aims to consolidate rail portfolio

Elea Digital to complete expansion of Rio de Janeiro datacenter by July

Elea Digital to complete expansion of Rio de Janeiro datacenter by July

Panama receives one bid for Digicel concession

Panama receives one bid for Digicel concession

Chile-Bavaria green hydrogen ties: ‘It has to be a win-win situation’

Chile-Bavaria green hydrogen ties: ‘It has to be a win-win situation’