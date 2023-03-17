Mexico aims to consolidate rail portfolio
Mexico will prioritize six rail projects this year, far fewer than in previous years, in attempts to consolidate the system.
During a passenger rail transport seminar organized by the Mexican college of civil engineers (Femcic), infrastructure, communications and transportation minister Jorge Nuño Lara said one priority is the 100bn-peso (US$5.3bn) Maya train, which will connect five states in the southeast, another involves the 90bn-peso Mexico City-Toluca interurban train and a third the 25bn-peso Lechería-AIFA rail branch that will connect Felipe Ángeles international airport in Mexico state.
He also mentioned the 20bn-peso rehabilitation of the Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor between Oaxaca and Veracruz, which will create the country’s first interoceanic corridor, and the rehabilitation of the 328km FA line between Coatzacoalcos (Veracruz state) and Palenque (Chiapas) and the 459km K line between Ixtepec (Oaxaca) to Ciudad Hidalgo (Chiapas).
These projects would fulfill President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s promise to deliver 2,000km of rail before the end of his term in 2024. But other promises such as building the Xalapa train in Veracruz state, the 50bn-peso Mexico-Querétaro high-speed train and the 17.2bn-peso Chalco-Santa Marta suburban train, an extension of Mexico City’s metro line A, would remain unfulfilled.
However, López Obrador also pledged not to leave any infrastructure works incomplete.
WORKS TO BE INAUGURATED BEFORE MID-2024
|
Maya train
|
1,500km
|
Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo
|
100bn pesos
|
Mexico-Toluca interurban train
|
58km
|
Mexico City and Mexico state
|
90bn pesos
|
Lechería-AIFA rail branch
|
23km
|
Mexico state
|
25bn pesos
|
Tehuantepec isthmus rail corridor
|
300km
|
Veracruz and Oaxaca
|
20bn pesos
|
Line FA, or Mayab tain
|
328km
|
Veracruz and Chiapas
|
N/A
|
Line K, or Guatemalan coast train
|
328km
|
Oaxaca and Chiapas
|
N/A
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Mexico: Weekly progress reports begin by section of the Maya Train
The Government of Mexico will present a weekly report on the construction process of each section of the Maya Train to disseminate the progress of ...
Mexico City requests investigation into metro incidents
Two other incidents took place just one day after MetroCDMX requested investigations into several recent incidents.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: New Hospital of High Specialty in Traumatology Gustavo A. Rovirosa
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Punta Colonet multimodal port project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Elevated Viaduct Playas de Tijuana
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Tijuana - Tecate Interurban train - Phase 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Sky Train Baja (Tijuana - Rosarito Elevated Train)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Ciudad Juárez Bypass
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Line 4 of the Monterrey Metro (Metrorrey)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Line 6 of the Monterrey Metro (Metrorrey)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: García - Monterrey International Airport railway corridor
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Remodeling Luis Donaldo Colosio Boulevard
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Lema Transport Inc. (Lema Transport)
- Company: Transportes Lar Mex S.A. de C.V. (Transportes Larmex)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Transportes Pitic, S.A. de C.V. (Pitic)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cedisman Operación del Centro S.A. de C.V. (Cedisman Logística y Almacenaje)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Camden Construcciones S.A. de C.V.
- Company: CFI de México S.A. de C.V. (CFI México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Sintra Compañía de Transportes, S.A. de C.V. (Sintra Compañía de Transportes)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Fletes Frías Express, S.A. de C.V. (Fletes Frías Express)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...