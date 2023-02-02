Mexico City’s metro authorities are accusing organized crime of stealing up to 4.5km of copper cable from the subway system last year.

The accusation comes on the heels of accidents and structural problems in the capital's subway system. A January 7 crash between two metro trains on line No. 3 left one person dead and more than 100 injured.

The system’s director, Guillermo Calderón, said at a press conference on Wednesday that 530 meters of cable were stolen in the first 10 days of January alone. Since the national guard began patrolling the lines on January 12, theft declined 61%, he said.

“What we know is that it is an organized gang, and we have filed the complaints with the prosecutor's office," Calderón said.

Mayor Claudia Shenibaum – a potential ruling-party presidential candidate in the next election cycle – has come under criticism over a perceived lack of investment in maintenance for the metro system.