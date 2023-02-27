Mexico federal auditors reportedly detect billions in irregularities linked to infra and energy projects
Mexico’s superior federal auditors (ASF) found several irregularities in key infrastructure and energy projects promoted by the Andrés Manuel López Obrador administration, according to a report.
The irregularities, that include cost overruns, accounted for nearly 77.2bn pesos (US$4.1bn) and were detected between 2019 and 2021 in different projects and social program, newspaper El Universal said.
A report published by ASF in February 2021, and cited by the paper, states that during construction of the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), the defense ministry (Sedena) did not report spending of 20bn pesos from the trust used to pay for the project.
On the Dos Bocas oil refinery, the auditors detected irregular payments of 59.2mn pesos to workers, among other issues, the newspaper said. The anomalies related to construction of the Maya train accounted for 1.3bn pesos in excess payments, non-reported spending, and unjustified contract termination, the report said.
The audit said, according to the report, that national oil company Pemex started construction of Dos Bocas “without finishing the profitability analysis” and based on unreasonable financial projections. According to ASF, the plant is not refining the projected amount of oil.
ASF also said projections for the switching of flights to AIFA from the currently congested Mexico City international airport, as was initially promised, are highly unlikely to materialize due to factors such as connections to Mexico City, commuting times and airline availability.
Financing for the current administration's priority projects, a catalyst to meet institutional and sectoral goals, ...
He highlighted that we have a solid, resilient financial system, in which multiple banks have delinquency levels of only 2.1 percent and with a cap...
Mexico plans tenders to promote Tehuantepec isthmus investments
Navy ministry Semar promised tenders but did not specify if they were for the 10 industrial parks planned along the interoceanic rail corridor.
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
