Mexico's antitrust authority Cofece authorized Pan American Silver to buy all issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana Gold, which has gold, silver, and copper assets in Latin America.

Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle submitted a joint US$4.8bn bid in November.

The approval follows the sale of Yamana’s Canadian assets, including subsidiaries and partnerships which hold interests in the Canadian Malartic mine, to Agnico Eagle.

“All required regulatory, shareholder and court approvals, including the final court order, have now been received and the arrangement is anticipated to be completed on or about March 31, 2023,” Yamana said in a statement.

The share and cash offer was 15% higher than the all-stock offer by South Africa’s Gold Fields from May 2022.

In addition, Pan American delivers a cash dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable on May 12, to its shareholders, the statement said.

With the acquisition, Pan American would increase its portfolio to 12 mining operations in Latin America. It would raise its annual silver production by 50% to about 30Moz and double total gold output to 1.2Moz.