Mexico holds public consultation on Buenavista mine waste plan
Mexico’s environment ministry reported that it held a public information meeting on the proposal for the waste management plan of the Buenavista del Cobre copper miner in northern state Sonora.
The aim was to shed light on the technical and environmental aspects of the plan.
The company, a subsidiary of Grupo México, has been operating the Buenavista copper mine, formerly known as Cananea and the largest in Mexico, since 1990.
In August 2014, Buenavista del Cobre was responsible for a 40,000m3 sulfuric acid spill in the Bacanuchi and Sonora rivers. In March 2015, after detecting more than 50 irregularities at its plant, Buenavista paid a US$1.5mn fine and deposited US$25mn in a trust.
The environment ministry said academic and research institutions, social and productive groups, civil society organizations and the general public participated in the consultation meeting.
In a statement, the ministry added that those present "suggested some recommendations and proposals, which were heard by ministry representatives, who at the same time resolved doubts and observations.
"All the information expressed by the citizens during the meeting will be taken into account in the resolution related to the registration of the management plan, information on which was made available to the public since the call for consultation was launched."
News in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
