Mexico
News

Mexico launches baseball stadium modernization tender

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Sports centers Public Investment

Mexico’s Chihuahua state will receive on April 12 bids for rehabilitating a baseball stadium in Hidalgo del Parral city. 

The tender call was published in the state’s official gazette. Interested participants may submit queries through March 28, after which the bidding process will start. A date for announcing the winner and starting works has not been revealed.

Resources will come from an infrastructure sports fund managed by the state, the call said. 

Works include the installation of platforms, paving highway accesses, parking lots and drainage installation, and equipping the complex. 

A site visit has been scheduled for March 24.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

What’s pending on Mexico City’s infra agenda?

What’s pending on Mexico City’s infra agenda?

Two transportation works are underway and ready to be finished by year-end. Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds the future of two other projects promi...

The hurdles ahead for Baja California's infrastructure plans

The hurdles ahead for Baja California's infrastructure plans

Arturo Espinoza Jaramillo, head of the Mexican state’s infrastructure, urban development and territorial reorganization department, speaks with BNa...

Panama sees Mexico’s interoceanic corridor as opportunity

Panama sees Mexico’s interoceanic corridor as opportunity

CANACEM signs a collaboration agreement with the Jalisco Congress

CANACEM signs a collaboration agreement with the Jalisco Congress

Mexican bank Banobras set to finance infra projects for nearshoring

Mexican bank Banobras set to finance infra projects for nearshoring

Mexico mulls 5 new hospitals

Mexico mulls 5 new hospitals

How Spain’s big construction are faring in LatAm

How Spain’s big construction are faring in LatAm

Mexico rejects all bids for Monterrey interurban rail consultancy

Mexico rejects all bids for Monterrey interurban rail consultancy

ERM acquires Latin American sustainable finance and ESG consultancy, NINT

ERM acquires Latin American sustainable finance and ESG consultancy, NINT

Federal govt to reassign US$50mn for Mexico City-Toluca train

Federal govt to reassign US$50mn for Mexico City-Toluca train

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: FLSmidth México
  • FLSmidth S.A. de C.V. (FLSmidth México), the Mexican subsidiary of Danish equipment supplier FLSmidth & Co. A/S, supplies the minerals and cement industries with engineering, si...
  • Company: Ferrocarril Mexicano S.A. de C.V.  (Ferromex)
  • Ferrocarril Mexicano (Ferromex) operates more than 7,000km of railway, representing the highest coverage within the national railway system. The rail company connects the main c...
  • Company: O-tek México
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...

Latest news

Chile's CAP bets on green hydrogen to produce sustainable steel

Chile's CAP bets on green hydrogen to produce sustainable steel

Petrobras activates first AI-powered supercomputer for E&P

Petrobras activates first AI-powered supercomputer for E&P

Chile's wind industry picking up speed

Chile's wind industry picking up speed

Mexico’s construction sector contracted in January

Mexico’s construction sector contracted in January

Snapshot: Argentine generator Genneia's US$350mn renewables projects

Snapshot: Argentine generator Genneia's US$350mn renewables projects