Mexico’s Chihuahua state will receive on April 12 bids for rehabilitating a baseball stadium in Hidalgo del Parral city.

The tender call was published in the state’s official gazette. Interested participants may submit queries through March 28, after which the bidding process will start. A date for announcing the winner and starting works has not been revealed.

Resources will come from an infrastructure sports fund managed by the state, the call said.

Works include the installation of platforms, paving highway accesses, parking lots and drainage installation, and equipping the complex.

A site visit has been scheduled for March 24.