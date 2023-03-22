Mexico launches baseball stadium modernization tender
Mexico’s Chihuahua state will receive on April 12 bids for rehabilitating a baseball stadium in Hidalgo del Parral city.
The tender call was published in the state’s official gazette. Interested participants may submit queries through March 28, after which the bidding process will start. A date for announcing the winner and starting works has not been revealed.
Resources will come from an infrastructure sports fund managed by the state, the call said.
Works include the installation of platforms, paving highway accesses, parking lots and drainage installation, and equipping the complex.
A site visit has been scheduled for March 24.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
What’s pending on Mexico City’s infra agenda?
Two transportation works are underway and ready to be finished by year-end. Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds the future of two other projects promi...
The hurdles ahead for Baja California's infrastructure plans
Arturo Espinoza Jaramillo, head of the Mexican state’s infrastructure, urban development and territorial reorganization department, speaks with BNa...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: South highway of Oaxaca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Santa Catarina urban viaduct
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Port at Coatzacoalcos Hydrocarbons Storage Terminal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Ethane Maritime Terminal in Coatzacoalcos/Nanchital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Maya Train - Izamal-Cancun Section (Stretch 4)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Maya Train - Calkiní-Izamal Section (Tramo 3)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Maya Train - Escárcega - Calkiní Section (Stretch 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Mexico City metro line No. 12 expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Valle de México Storage Terminal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Tulum International Airport (Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Knight Piésold Consulting S.A. de C.V. (Knight Piésold México)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: BASF México, CA & C (BASF México)
- Company: FLSmidth México
-
FLSmidth S.A. de C.V. (FLSmidth México), the Mexican subsidiary of Danish equipment supplier FLSmidth & Co. A/S, supplies the minerals and cement industries with engineering, si...
- Company: Alstom Transport México, S.A. de C.V. (Alstom Transport México)
-
Alstom Mexicana, S.A. de C.V. is a subsidiary of French transport multinational Alstom S.A. Its main line of business is related to the Mexico City Metro system, involving maint...
- Company: Caxxor Group
- Company: Mota-Engil México, S.A. de C.V. (Mota-Engil México)
-
Mota-Engil México, S.A. de C.V., the Mexican unit of Portugal's largest construction company, Mota-Engil SGPS S.A., operates in the transport, port, logistics and waste manageme...
- Company: Ferrocarril Mexicano S.A. de C.V. (Ferromex)
-
Ferrocarril Mexicano (Ferromex) operates more than 7,000km of railway, representing the highest coverage within the national railway system. The rail company connects the main c...
- Company: O-tek México
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Haver & Boecker Mexicana S. de R.L. de C.V. (Haver & Boecker México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...