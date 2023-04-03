Mexico
News

Mexico launches tender for tourism-focused port PPP

Bnamericas Published: Monday, April 03, 2023
Tenders Public Parks Public-private partnership (PPP)
Mexico launches tender for tourism-focused port PPP

Mexico’s navy ministry Semar will receive on August 3 bids to design, rehabilitate, construct and operate a 40,000m2 tourism cluster with several amenities near Tampico port in Tamaulipas state. 

The public-private partnership, for which capex will be unveiled after bids are presented, involves a 20-year concession, according to tender call ASPN/TAMPICO/IHTC/01/2023 published on the procurement site of Tampico port administration (Asipona Tampico).

The call is downloadable via the Documents tab on the right-hand side.

A winner will be presented on September 11.

Works involve an interactive museography space, restaurants and cafeterias, family entertainment areas, a theme park, event rooms and a boutique hotel, among others. 

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Mexican cement industry ready to supply nearshoring players

Mexican cement industry ready to supply nearshoring players

The head of industry association Canacem told reporters that nearshoring presents massive opportunities.

FLSmidth: important transformations and achievements that have marked its evolution

FLSmidth: important transformations and achievements that have marked its evolution

Raising business growth both globally and regionally has been one of the objectives that FLSmidth has managed to achieve in recent times.

Mexico to open bids to free up Lechería rail line rights-of-way

Mexico to open bids to free up Lechería rail line rights-of-way

Mexico to add road, viaduct to US$235mn Otay Mesa II revamp

Mexico to add road, viaduct to US$235mn Otay Mesa II revamp

Mexico tendering new dredging works despite navy ministry goal

Mexico tendering new dredging works despite navy ministry goal

Mexico adds wind farms to industrial parks plan

Mexico adds wind farms to industrial parks plan

Highways, runways and hospitals: The fruits of Mexico’s drug cartels

Highways, runways and hospitals: The fruits of Mexico’s drug cartels

TMSourcing makes 2nd attempt to get Bajío train project moving

TMSourcing makes 2nd attempt to get Bajío train project moving

Oracle eyes digitization of LatAm infra projects

Oracle eyes digitization of LatAm infra projects

Mexico to award Yucatán highway studies contract

Mexico to award Yucatán highway studies contract

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Logisti-K de México, S.A. de C.V.  (Logisti-K)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: UTE Comsa - Imapex
  • UTE Comsa - Imapex is a partnership formed by COMSA Corporation Mexico, and Imapex for the implementation of the project Carretera Ecuandureo - La Piedad, which is located in Gu...
  • Company: ABB México, S.A. de C.V.  (ABB México)
  • ABB México, the Mexican subsidiary of Swiss power and automation technologies firm ABB, provides technology and automation services for the electric power, hydrocarbon and petro...
  • Company: Transportes Pitic, S.A. de C.V.  (Pitic)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

How Chilean Cobalt Corporation is looking to capitalize on the growing EV market

How Chilean Cobalt Corporation is looking to capitalize on the growing EV market

ISA CTEEP to invest US$2bn in Brazil

ISA CTEEP to invest US$2bn in Brazil

Brazil’s Unifique enters deal to acquire Santa Catarina ISP

Brazil’s Unifique enters deal to acquire Santa Catarina ISP

Mexico launches tender for tourism-focused port PPP

Mexico launches tender for tourism-focused port PPP

Spotlight: Mexico’s US$70mn Progreso bypass

Spotlight: Mexico’s US$70mn Progreso bypass