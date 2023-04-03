Mexico’s navy ministry Semar will receive on August 3 bids to design, rehabilitate, construct and operate a 40,000m2 tourism cluster with several amenities near Tampico port in Tamaulipas state.

The public-private partnership, for which capex will be unveiled after bids are presented, involves a 20-year concession, according to tender call ASPN/TAMPICO/IHTC/01/2023 published on the procurement site of Tampico port administration (Asipona Tampico).

The call is downloadable via the Documents tab on the right-hand side.

A winner will be presented on September 11.

Works involve an interactive museography space, restaurants and cafeterias, family entertainment areas, a theme park, event rooms and a boutique hotel, among others.