Mexico looking to ramp up rail transport of freight – KCSM
The Mexican government wants to increase the amount of freight transported around the country by train, simultaneously reducing the proportion of cargo on the nation's highways, according to rail company Kansas City Southern de México (KCSM).
KCSM president Óscar del Cueto said that company executives held a recent meeting with infrastructure, communications and transport minister Jorge Nuño Lara, in which the official talked about significantly increasing rail transportation of goods in Mexico.
“The minister shared his vision of transporting more freight by train, which means less transportation on highways. Why? Because it would mean 75% less pollution and because we maintain the rail infrastructure, whereas highways are maintained by the government. It's also safer,” Del Cueto during a press gathering in Mexico City on Tuesday.
According to KCSM, the volume of freight transported by train currently accounts for 26% of the total and the aim is to increase that proportion to 40%.
“There is no timetable [to do this], but I would see it happening during the next two years, before this administration ends. The focus now is how all of us, the private sector and government, can do that,” he said, adding that the company had called on the government to consider adjusting fuel taxes for rail services to facilitate the process.
Del Cueto also said the company would be open to considering operating freight transportation to and from Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA) to the north of the capital.
“We have railways that go through the area. Ferrovalle operates a terminal of which we own 25%, and we believe our service can reach the airport. The railroads are already there,” Del Cueto said.
On Wednesday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the government had reached an agreement with freight airlines to transfer these operations from Benito Juárez international airport (AICM) in Mexico City to AIFA.
KCSM could kick off Mexico rail bypass construction in Q2
The rail bypass project in Celaya is key for KCSM as it connects Mexico’s Lázaro Cárdenas port with the US border.
