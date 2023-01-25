The Mexican government seems set to allow an Israeli firm to build the US$5.5bn Puerto Peñasco desalination plant in northern state Sonora to deliver water to neighboring Arizona once operations start in 2027, as long as the project meets all environmental regulations.

“If there’s no opposition. You have to make a consultation. I mean whether it affects the environment, if that possibility doesn’t exist there’s no problem, we’re authorizing everything,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday during his morning press conference.

In December, IDE Technologies presented before Arizona’s Water Infrastructure Finance Authority (WIFA) a proposal to bring treated seawater from the Sea of Cortez through a 328km system of pumps and pipes.

The authority moved to further analyze the initiative and it will meet again on Wednesday.

The project will also provide water to Sonora “without impacting the amount of water committed to Arizona,” the proposal said. However, IDE needs a purchasing commitment from the US state's authorities before moving forward with the project.

The desal plant would have capacity to supply Arizona with 1Bm3/y.