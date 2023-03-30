Mexico’s water authority Conagua is ready to begin the construction of the sixth stage of the 2bn-peso (US$101mn) Yaqui aqueduct in Sonora state, a water distribution system comprising five projects to deliver 200l/s of water to 50 indigenous communities.

Conagua will receive on April 5 bids for building the remaining stretch, about 32km, of the line and the first stage of pipe branches, according to the tender call (LO-16-B00-016B00985-N-7-2023) that was published on procurement site Compranet. The call is available via the Documents tab in the upper-right corner.

The winner will be announced on April 20.

This is the sixth tender launched by Conagua to complete the aqueduct this year, which was promised to the Yaqui people by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

So far, Conagua has awarded five construction tenders for the pipeline network, which requires an intake at the existing Oviachi dam, a more than 180km-pipeline network that will be divided into two pumping pipelines and two gravity drive lines, a water treatment plant, a regulation tank and water delivery branches.

Meanwhile, construction contracts for the plant and intake were due to be awarded, but no details have been provided.