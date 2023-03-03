Mexico rejects all bids for Monterrey interurban train consultancy
Mexico's Nuevo León state has rejected all three bids in the tender for a consultancy contract to support the legal, financial, technical and management structuring of the initiative to build an interurban rail line between San Pedro Garza García and Monterrey international airport.
The bids presented by the three interested groups failed to achieve the qualification marks required for approval, according to the state mobility and urban planning ministry.
“To be considered feasible, technical proposals must obtain a minimum of 75% (equivalent to 52.5) of the maximum 70 points or percentage units that can be obtained for their technical evaluation, so proposals that do not obtain the minimum points indicated will be rejected,” reads the document explaining the decision for tender LO-78-T82-919009986-N-1-2023, which was launched last December.
The three bidders were: a group formed by Senermex Ingeniería y Sistemas and Egismex; a consortium of Felipe Ochoa y Asociados and Audingmex; and a third group created by Emartrons, Gepic Consultores, Consultores Sociales Helix, Soluciones en Infraestructura Sustentable and Consorcio Luyet.
The first group made a bid of 38.4mn pesos (US$1.9mn), which scored 32.8 points, the second offered 56.7mn pesos (27.1 points) and the third 78.3mn pesos (42.9 points).
The government of Nuevo León, led by governor Samuel García, promised in 2021 to have the 62km rail line project completed by 2024.
The line is designed to provide both passenger and freight services and connect Apodaca, San Nicolás de los Garza, Monterrey, San Pedro Garza García, Santa Catarina and García municipalities with the metro network and Ecovía BRT system (route pictured).
The train will have the capacity to transport 250,000 passengers per day in the first stage and will run at an average speed of 40-55km/hr. The line will have 27 stations, three of which will connect with the metro and BRT systems.
At the end of March last year, García said that the federal government had transferred the project to the state along with 500mn pesos (US$25.7mn) to begin the works. Besides the federal funds, the works will also be financed by the state, development bank Banobras’ infrastructure fund Fonadin and the private sector.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Over 10 Mexican states competing for Tesla’s new plant
It is thought that the most likely choices would be close to the AIFA international airport in Mexico state or near to the Tehuantepec isthmus rail...
Mexico’s violence problems not affecting investor interest, claims consultant
According to a consultant, the Mexican government has managed to maintain investment despite its serious problems of crime and violence.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Adaptation to the CONAGUA facilities in the municipality of Boca del Río, State of Veracruz
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Rehabilitation of treatment plants for the sanitation of the Savanna River in the metropolitan area of Acapulco, Guerrero
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Construction of the specialized care unit for outpatients 2022-2023
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Construction of a nursery for 100 children in Zacatelco, Tlaxcala.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Construction of a family medicine unit with 10 offices with continuous medical care in the municipality of Saltillo (cortijo), Coahuila.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Olmeca Maya Mexica Corporativo (Olmeca Maya Mexica)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consorcio ICEACSA-Orva Ingeniería
-
Consorcio ICEACSA-Orva Ingeniería is a company formed by Orva Ingeniería, SA de CV and ICEACSA México SA de CV for the execution of the Chalco - Santa Martha Trolebús project, w...
- Company: QBO Arquitectos
- Company: Municipio de Tlajomulco de Zúñiga
- Company: SACYR Construcción México S.A. de C.V. (SACYR Construcción México)
-
Sacyr Construcción de México S.A. de C.V. offers construction, concession and industrial services.
- Company: Robert Bosch México S.A. de C.V. (Robert Bosch México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: ATCO México
-
ATCO México, the local subsidiary of Canadian holding group ATCO, is engaged in the development, construction and operation of energy infrastructure. Since its incorporation in ...