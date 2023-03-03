Mexico's Nuevo León state has rejected all three bids in the tender for a consultancy contract to support the legal, financial, technical and management structuring of the initiative to build an interurban rail line between San Pedro Garza García and Monterrey international airport.

The bids presented by the three interested groups failed to achieve the qualification marks required for approval, according to the state mobility and urban planning ministry.

“To be considered feasible, technical proposals must obtain a minimum of 75% (equivalent to 52.5) of the maximum 70 points or percentage units that can be obtained for their technical evaluation, so proposals that do not obtain the minimum points indicated will be rejected,” reads the document explaining the decision for tender LO-78-T82-919009986-N-1-2023, which was launched last December.

The three bidders were: a group formed by Senermex Ingeniería y Sistemas and Egismex; a consortium of Felipe Ochoa y Asociados and Audingmex; and a third group created by Emartrons, Gepic Consultores, Consultores Sociales Helix, Soluciones en Infraestructura Sustentable and Consorcio Luyet.

The first group made a bid of 38.4mn pesos (US$1.9mn), which scored 32.8 points, the second offered 56.7mn pesos (27.1 points) and the third 78.3mn pesos (42.9 points).

The government of Nuevo León, led by governor Samuel García, promised in 2021 to have the 62km rail line project completed by 2024.

The line is designed to provide both passenger and freight services and connect Apodaca, San Nicolás de los Garza, Monterrey, San Pedro Garza García, Santa Catarina and García municipalities with the metro network and Ecovía BRT system (route pictured).

The train will have the capacity to transport 250,000 passengers per day in the first stage and will run at an average speed of 40-55km/hr. The line will have 27 stations, three of which will connect with the metro and BRT systems.

At the end of March last year, García said that the federal government had transferred the project to the state along with 500mn pesos (US$25.7mn) to begin the works. Besides the federal funds, the works will also be financed by the state, development bank Banobras’ infrastructure fund Fonadin and the private sector.