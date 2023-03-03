Mexico
News

Mexico rejects all bids for Monterrey interurban train consultancy

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 03, 2023
Consultancy Tenders Light rail / Interurban train
Mexico rejects all bids for Monterrey interurban train consultancy

Mexico's Nuevo León state has rejected all three bids in the tender for a consultancy contract to support the legal, financial, technical and management structuring of the initiative to build an interurban rail line between San Pedro Garza García and Monterrey international airport.

The bids presented by the three interested groups failed to achieve the qualification marks required for approval, according to the state mobility and urban planning ministry. 

“To be considered feasible, technical proposals must obtain a minimum of 75% (equivalent to 52.5) of the maximum 70 points or percentage units that can be obtained for their technical evaluation, so proposals that do not obtain the minimum points indicated will be rejected,” reads the document explaining the decision for tender LO-78-T82-919009986-N-1-2023, which was launched last December.

The three bidders were: a group formed by Senermex Ingeniería y Sistemas and Egismex; a consortium of Felipe Ochoa y Asociados and Audingmex; and a third group created by Emartrons, Gepic Consultores, Consultores Sociales Helix, Soluciones en Infraestructura Sustentable and Consorcio Luyet. 

The first group made a bid of 38.4mn pesos (US$1.9mn), which scored 32.8 points, the second offered 56.7mn pesos (27.1 points) and the third 78.3mn pesos (42.9 points). 

The government of Nuevo León, led by governor Samuel García, promised in 2021 to have the 62km rail line project completed by 2024.

The line is designed to provide both passenger and freight services and connect Apodaca, San Nicolás de los Garza, Monterrey, San Pedro Garza García, Santa Catarina and García municipalities with the metro network and Ecovía BRT system (route pictured). 

The train will have the capacity to transport 250,000 passengers per day in the first stage and will run at an average speed of 40-55km/hr. The line will have 27 stations, three of which will connect with the metro and BRT systems. 

At the end of March last year, García said that the federal government had transferred the project to the state along with 500mn pesos (US$25.7mn) to begin the works. Besides the federal funds, the works will also be financed by the state, development bank Banobras’ infrastructure fund Fonadin and the private sector.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Over 10 Mexican states competing for Tesla’s new plant

Over 10 Mexican states competing for Tesla’s new plant

It is thought that the most likely choices would be close to the AIFA international airport in Mexico state or near to the Tehuantepec isthmus rail...

Mexico’s violence problems not affecting investor interest, claims consultant

Mexico’s violence problems not affecting investor interest, claims consultant

According to a consultant, the Mexican government has managed to maintain investment despite its serious problems of crime and violence.

SICT offers to respond to a toll problem for towing on federal highways

SICT offers to respond to a toll problem for towing on federal highways

The sectors Mexico's interest rate policy will hit hardest

The sectors Mexico's interest rate policy will hit hardest

Mexico's Nuevo León state to award mobility studies contract

Mexico's Nuevo León state to award mobility studies contract

Financing for the current administration's priority projects, a catalyst to meet institutional and sectoral goals, says Ramírez de la O

Financing for the current administration's priority projects, a catalyst to meet institutional and sectoral goals, ...

Mexico plans tenders to promote Tehuantepec isthmus investments

Mexico plans tenders to promote Tehuantepec isthmus investments

Mexico reports slow progress on US$1.2bn Lechería rail branch

Mexico reports slow progress on US$1.2bn Lechería rail branch

Mexico to start financing of US$650mn Tijuana viaduct

Mexico to start financing of US$650mn Tijuana viaduct

Through SICT, Government of Mexico improves terrestrial connectivity to AIFA airport

Through SICT, Government of Mexico improves terrestrial connectivity to AIFA airport

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consorcio ICEACSA-Orva Ingeniería
  • Consorcio ICEACSA-Orva Ingeniería is a company formed by Orva Ingeniería, SA de CV and ICEACSA México SA de CV for the execution of the Chalco - Santa Martha Trolebús project, w...
  • Company: ATCO México
  • ATCO México, the local subsidiary of Canadian holding group ATCO, is engaged in the development, construction and operation of energy infrastructure. Since its incorporation in ...

Latest news

Mexico rejects all bids for Monterrey interurban train consultancy

Mexico rejects all bids for Monterrey interurban train consultancy

Energy Brasil projects 120% revenue increase for 2023

Energy Brasil projects 120% revenue increase for 2023

Vale starts US$485mn iron ore tailings recovery project

Vale starts US$485mn iron ore tailings recovery project

'The government is adopting a more interventionist attitude in the economy'

'The government is adopting a more interventionist attitude in the economy'

Brazilian water utility seeks US$80mn financing from Japan's JICA

Brazilian water utility seeks US$80mn financing from Japan's JICA