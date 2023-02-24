Mexico set to award consultancy contract for Nuevo León interurban train
Nuevo León state authorities will pick a consultancy firm on Tuesday to assist with the legal, financial, technical and management structure of the project to build a suburban train line between San Pedro Garza García municipality and Monterrey international airport, in Apodaca municipality.
The state mobility and urban planning ministry has so far received three offers for the contract ranging from 38mn pesos (US$2mn) to 78mn pesos, according to records on its procurement website.
The bidders are a consortium comprising Emartrons Gepic Consultores, Consultores Sociales Helix, Soluciones en Infraestructura Sustentable and Consorcio IUYET (bid of 78.3mn pesos); a group formed by Senermex Ingeniería y Sistemas and Egismex (38.4mn pesos); and a third consortium of Felipe Ochoa y Asociados and Audingmex (56.7mn pesos).
Although the tender call (PC-919009986-E9-2022) was originally published on procurement site Compranet in December, updates are now being provided on the ministry website under tender ID LO-78-T82-919009986-N-1-2023.
The funds for the contract will come from development bank Banobras’ infrastructure fund Fonadin, the documents state.
When Nuevo León state governor Samuel García took office in October 2021, he vowed to have the 62km rail line project completed in 2024.
At the end of March last year, García said that the federal government had transferred the project to the state along with 500mn pesos (US$25.7mn) to begin the works. Besides the federal funds, the project will also be financed by the state, Fonadin and the private sector.
