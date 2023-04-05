Mexico sets new distributed generation records
Mexico’s distributed generation segment saw another year of brisk growth in 2022 when it added 599MW of new capacity,
It represented a 25% increase over 2021, according to the latest data from energy regulator CRE. Over the past decade, annual capacity additions have grown at an average of 66%.
Mexico's distributed generation capacity is made up of independent generators up to 0.5MW that connect to low- or mid-tension power grids and sell their excess output to public utility CFE. While initially the sector attracted residential clients, it has recently been used by commercial and industrial users due to it seeing much lower regulatory constraints than utility-scale projects.
Source: BNamericas with CRE data.
The country had 2.63GW of installed capacity at the end of last year that was spread across 335,000 interconnection contracts, up from 14MW 10 years earlier. The total investment in this period was US$3.52bn, according to the regulator.
The CRE data shows capacity is mostly focused on Mexico's north (the states of Nuevo León, Chihuahua, Sonora and Coahuila), and its western section (Jalisco, Guanajuato, México, Michoacán). Also significant is the eastern state of Yucatán.
Most users have opted for the net metering scheme - where injections and withdrawals are measured on a per-megawatt basis - instead of net billing. Access for new projects to the net metering scheme has been limited due to new rules issued by CRE in November.
Distributed generation and isolated supply have kept Mexico's renewables sector, especially the solar segment, active amid the recent years’ broad policy changes that have created major obstacles for the sector. But developers are looking with interest at utility-scale projects after the presidential election in July next year.
News in: Electric Power (Mexico)
Three Amigos Summit reveals new focus on hydrogen
At the North American Leaders Summit (NALS), the US, Mexico and Canada pledged to develop a North American clean hydrogen market, including potenti...
Environmental authority approves US$250mn transmission line for Puerto Peñasco park
Mexico's environment ministry greenlit the line under certain conditions.
