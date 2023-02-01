Mexico
News

Mexico state to tender PPP highway concession

Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Tenders Highways - Roads Public-private partnership (PPP)

Mexico state’s system of highways, airports and auxiliary services (Saascaem) has launched a PPP tender to design, build and operate an 18km highway between Nicolás Romero and Cuautitlán Izcalli municipalities.

Bids will be received March 9 and a winner announced March 22, Saascaem procurement records show. 

The contract for the 30-year concession will be signed March 31.

Also known as Conexión Norte, the project involves nine viaducts and four injunctions along the two-lane highway, which will see a transmission line from federal power utility CFE in the middle. 

Saascaem has awarded several PPP highway contracts in recent years. The last being a 83km road project between Atlacomulco and Polotitlán municipalities that went to a consortium led by ICA in September. 

