Mexico state to tender PPP highway concession
Mexico state’s system of highways, airports and auxiliary services (Saascaem) has launched a PPP tender to design, build and operate an 18km highway between Nicolás Romero and Cuautitlán Izcalli municipalities.
Bids will be received March 9 and a winner announced March 22, Saascaem procurement records show.
The contract for the 30-year concession will be signed March 31.
Also known as Conexión Norte, the project involves nine viaducts and four injunctions along the two-lane highway, which will see a transmission line from federal power utility CFE in the middle.
Saascaem has awarded several PPP highway contracts in recent years. The last being a 83km road project between Atlacomulco and Polotitlán municipalities that went to a consortium led by ICA in September.
