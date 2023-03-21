China , Mexico and Canada
Mexico tax authority uncovers US$1.20bn evasion in mining sector

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Gold Fines Mining Companies Studies Other Precious metals Lead Costs Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Statistics Illegal mining Silver Taxes & Subsidies Copper Zinc

There was income tax evasion totaling 22.5bn pesos (US$1.2bn) in Mexico’s mining sector between 2015 and 2021, according to a joint study by tax authority SAT and Universidad Autónoma Chapingo.

The study focused on the undervaluation modality, that is, declaring a lower than the real value of mining products. The undervalued amount reached 75bn pesos, representing 9.60% of total mining exports, the study said.

The amount of evaded tax represented 11.7% of total income tax collected in the mining sector. The report highlighted 2019 as the year with the highest evasion, at 6.37bn pesos, or 26.8% of income tax collected that year, equivalent to 3.62% of sector GDP.

This year, SAT has been urging large mining taxpayers to voluntarily supplement their 2020 and 2021 contributions if the rates they used were lower than the effective ones published by the authority.

Evasion was highest in the copper, lead, silver, zinc and precious metals subsectors, concentrating around 90% of the total.

To determine the possible amount of undervaluation, production costs, sales expenses and the export price declared by companies were considered to identify miners whose figures raised suspicions, according to the report.

Guillermo Mendieta, audit and tax partner at the Mendieta & Cía law firm, told BNamericas in an interview last month that companies who asked to review their tax situation do not necessarily have to adjust to the published effective rate, since it is a weighting average.

However, he said risks are involved, because if SAT audited the declarations and determined that the executed rate is below average, it might charge the company a tax credit.

Companies and countries

Although the study did not reveal names, it said five taxpayers concentrated 80.4% of the undervalued amount.

Likewise, the two biggest taxpayers concentrated 64.8% of the estimated undervaluation. “Excluding 2018, both taxpayers contributed between 51.3% (in 2020) and 87.7% (in 2021), in the study period,” it said.

China stood out as having the highest amounts of undervaluation, with percentages of 21.3% in 2018 to 79.2% in 2021. “This could be due to the fact that, considering data from the trade balance, China is the main destination country for minerals from Mexico, something similar to what happens with South Korea and the US,” the report said.

Canada registered the highest foreign direct investment in this subsector in Mexico, followed by the US. Both are also among the countries with the highest amounts of undervaluation, combined reaching 2.54% in 2018 and 17.3% in 2016, according to the study.

Mexico tax authority asks steel producers to rectify contributions

Previously, SAT targeted mining companies, among others.

Ternium complex still ground to a halt over disappearance of activists

The wife of a Mexican human rights lawyer who has disappeared, along with another local activist, talks to BNamericas about the community's demands.

Mexican mining chamber talks shop with economy minister

'The level of crime that afflicts Mexico is a reality'

Why China's Mexico business is not investment-focused

Mexico tax authority asks miners to rectify contributions

Mexican economy slows in Q4 as growth reaches 3% in 2022

IMF ups Latin America's economic growth outlook for 2023

NGOs challenge AMLO claims of low number of conflicts with Canadian miners

  • Company: Gobierno de la República de Surinam
  • The Government of the Republic of Suriname is the public administration established under its Constitution in 1987. It is composed of the President's office, integrated by the P...

Canacol eyes 178 new leads amid Colombia reserves jump

Brazil increases power exports to Uruguay

Mexico tax authority uncovers US$1.2bn evasion in mining sector - study

Cobre Panamá to contribute 1% to GDP growth with new agreement, says minister

Using existing infrastructure seen as vital to Chile’s green hydrogen push

