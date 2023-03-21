Mexico tax authority uncovers US$1.20bn evasion in mining sector
There was income tax evasion totaling 22.5bn pesos (US$1.2bn) in Mexico’s mining sector between 2015 and 2021, according to a joint study by tax authority SAT and Universidad Autónoma Chapingo.
The study focused on the undervaluation modality, that is, declaring a lower than the real value of mining products. The undervalued amount reached 75bn pesos, representing 9.60% of total mining exports, the study said.
The amount of evaded tax represented 11.7% of total income tax collected in the mining sector. The report highlighted 2019 as the year with the highest evasion, at 6.37bn pesos, or 26.8% of income tax collected that year, equivalent to 3.62% of sector GDP.
This year, SAT has been urging large mining taxpayers to voluntarily supplement their 2020 and 2021 contributions if the rates they used were lower than the effective ones published by the authority.
Evasion was highest in the copper, lead, silver, zinc and precious metals subsectors, concentrating around 90% of the total.
To determine the possible amount of undervaluation, production costs, sales expenses and the export price declared by companies were considered to identify miners whose figures raised suspicions, according to the report.
Guillermo Mendieta, audit and tax partner at the Mendieta & Cía law firm, told BNamericas in an interview last month that companies who asked to review their tax situation do not necessarily have to adjust to the published effective rate, since it is a weighting average.
However, he said risks are involved, because if SAT audited the declarations and determined that the executed rate is below average, it might charge the company a tax credit.
Companies and countries
Although the study did not reveal names, it said five taxpayers concentrated 80.4% of the undervalued amount.
Likewise, the two biggest taxpayers concentrated 64.8% of the estimated undervaluation. “Excluding 2018, both taxpayers contributed between 51.3% (in 2020) and 87.7% (in 2021), in the study period,” it said.
China stood out as having the highest amounts of undervaluation, with percentages of 21.3% in 2018 to 79.2% in 2021. “This could be due to the fact that, considering data from the trade balance, China is the main destination country for minerals from Mexico, something similar to what happens with South Korea and the US,” the report said.
Canada registered the highest foreign direct investment in this subsector in Mexico, followed by the US. Both are also among the countries with the highest amounts of undervaluation, combined reaching 2.54% in 2018 and 17.3% in 2016, according to the study.
