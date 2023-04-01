Mexico will add five highway public-private partnerships (PPP) to the 2020-24 national infrastructure program (PNI), which includes 43 highways for 201bn pesos (US$10bn) so far.

“Five new toll road proposals are being incorporated, which will be announced soon in due course. Right now they are in a stage of preparation,” infrastructure, communications and transportation minister Jorge Nuño Lara (pictured, middle) said during a press conference on Thursday.

Overall, the PNI involves 68 projects for 526bn pesos, which were presented in two packages in October and December 2020. Package one included 39 projects and the second 29.

Most of the PNI’s highways include amended concessions so companies can operate them for an extended period in exchange for new expansions or modernizations in a process known as desdoblamiento.

Regarding the status of the works, Nuño said that “the two packages that we announced, practically all of them are under construction, and we should be finishing them by the middle of next year.”

The government and private sector agreed a third package, but in September, it was confirmed that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador decided not to move forward with more projects until the first packages gained maturity.