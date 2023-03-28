Mexico’s infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT) was due to receive bids on March 28 to draw up an executive plan to add an access road and viaduct to the ongoing 4.3bn-peso (US$235mn) revamp of the Otay Mesa II port of entry between Tijuana and San Diego.

Although the details are not mentioned in tender IO-09-210-009000999-N-47-2023, available on procurement site Compranet, the SICT does state that the plan must include at least one viaduct.

Defense ministry Sedena is responsible for constructing the binational port of entry on the Mexican side of the border but as the works involve a road, they fall under the responsibility of the SICT.

For this limited tender, four firms were invited to present bids, but only two showed up at the question-and-answer session on March 22.

These were Consultores BH y Asociados and Servicios de Ingeniería en Vías Terrestres Mar. Those not present were Topografía Digital de Precisión and Planeación y Proyectos de Sistemas de Transporte.

The date for the award of the contract to determine the project to be built will be announced after the proposals are presented.