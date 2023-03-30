Mexico
Mexico’s business sector calls for government support for nearshoring

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Given the nearshoring opportunities projected for Mexico in the coming years, the private sector made a plea to the government for support. 

"A committed State is needed to lead this project, supporting it with a comprehensive industrial policy that addresses the strengthening of all the links in the chain and sufficient financing for new industrial-digital development of the country,” Francisco Cervantes (pictured, right), president of Mexico’s biggest business association CCE, said during a seminar on Tuesday. 

“From the business sector we understand that nearshoring is a historic opportunity that requires the attention of all important economic players in the country, in order to get the most out of an economic opportunity that has already begun and whose growth will depend on all of us,” Cervantes said during the event organized by autonomous university UNAM and the industrial development and digital transformation institute INADI. 

Nearshoring has been talked about constantly by authorities and private companies recently following several proposals under the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA). 

The most recent example was the estimated US$10bn Tesla factory that was confirmed this year for Nuevo León state capital Monterrey. But other opportunities also involve industrial parks for the Tehuantepec Isthmus between Oaxaca and Veracruz states, where the government is building its first interoceanic corridor

“What it is about is that all the sectors team up so we can take advantage of this opportunity because it would be unfortunate not to do so,” Cervantes said. 

The seminar was the first of five scheduled this year to push nearshoring in Mexico. 

