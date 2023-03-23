Mexico’s construction sector contracted in January
Mexico's construction sector output fell 4.8% month-on-month in January despite posting positive figures during the last months of 2022, according to statistics office Inegi’s latest survey of companies.
Growth in December was 1.8% and in November it was 2.5%. The figures are seasonally adjusted and in real terms.
The sector saw large swings throughout last year, but the November figure was the strongest in over two years.
The year-on-year expansion in January was 3.9%.
Buildings accounted for 42.8% of the month’s total output, followed by transport and urbanization works (23%), other non-specific construction (13.6%), oil and petrochemical plants (13.1%), water, irrigation and sanitation (4.1%) and electricity and telecoms (3.4%).
The private sector accounted for 57.9% of output, including 69.4% in the buildings category, which includes hospitals, schools, offices and housing.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
López Obrador revives hope for US$2.5bn Mexico City-Querétaro rail link
The current highway linking Mexico City with Querétaro state is severely congested.
Maya Train is an unprecedented feat in the world: president; progress on section 2 presented
López Obrador confirmed that the construction of the Mayan Train is a feat of the government of the fourth transformation that is being carried out...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Isthmus of Tehuantepec inter-oceanic train rehabilitation (Transistmic Train) - Medias Aguas-Salina Cruz Section
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 hours ago
- Project: Maya Train - Palenque-Escárcega Section (Stretch 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 hours ago
- Project: Line 5 of the Monterrey Metro (Metrorrey)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 hours ago
- Project: La Libertad Dam
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: New Hospital of High Specialty in Traumatology Gustavo A. Rovirosa
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Punta Colonet multimodal port project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Elevated Viaduct Playas de Tijuana
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Tijuana - Tecate Interurban train - Phase 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Sky Train Baja (Tijuana - Rosarito Elevated Train)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Ciudad Juárez Bypass
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Constructora y Pavimentadora Vise S.A. de C.V. (Vise México)
-
Civil engineering firm VISE is involved in the areas of roadworks/paving, water and sewerage, concessions and urban development. The company is based in Mexico and has been oper...
- Company: Gobierno del Estado de Querétaro
- Company: Evaluación Integral de Obras Civiles, S.A. de C.V. (EIOC)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Yutong de México S.A. de C.V.
- Company: Construcciones y Servicios del Noreste S.A. de C.V. (Cosene)
-
Construcciones y Servicios del Noreste S.A. de C.V. (Cosene) is a Mexican construction company founded in 1992 and based in the municipality of General Escobedo, Nuevo Leon prov...
- Company: Equipos Eléctricos de Baja California (EEBC)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Laymon Eléctrica S.A. de C.V. (Laymon Transformadores)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Instituto Politécnico de Sinaloa
- Company: Universidad Autónoma de Sinaloa