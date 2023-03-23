Mexico
Mexico’s construction sector contracted in January

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Mexico's construction sector output fell 4.8% month-on-month in January despite posting positive figures during the last months of 2022, according to statistics office Inegi’s latest survey of companies.

Growth in December was 1.8% and in November it was 2.5%. The figures are seasonally adjusted and in real terms. 

The sector saw large swings throughout last year, but the November figure was the strongest in over two years.

The year-on-year expansion in January was 3.9%.

Buildings accounted for 42.8% of the month’s total output, followed by transport and urbanization works (23%), other non-specific construction (13.6%), oil and petrochemical plants (13.1%), water, irrigation and sanitation (4.1%) and electricity and telecoms (3.4%).

The private sector accounted for 57.9% of output, including 69.4% in the buildings category, which includes hospitals, schools, offices and housing.

