Mexico’s construction sector maintains upward trajectory

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Mexico’s construction sector remains on a recovery path, after a severe downturn in early 2020 due to the pandemic.

According to statistics office Inegi’s latest production survey among construction companies, the sector registered a month-on-month growth of 1.8% in December 2022, following a 2.5% increase in November and a 0.1% increase in October. The figures are seasonally adjusted and in real terms. 

The sector saw large swings throughout last year, but the November figure was the strongest in over two years, even though production value of around 24bn pesos (US$1.28bn) was still lower than the 26bn pesos registered in March 2020, when the decline started.

The year-on-year expansion in December was 13.2%.

Buildings represented 39.5% of the month’s total output, followed by transport and urbanization works (22.4%), oil and petrochemical plants (16.9%), other non-specific construction (13.4%), water, irrigation and sanitation (4.3%) and electricity and telecoms (3.4%).

The private sector accounted for 54% of output, including 66.1% in the buildings category, which includes hospitals, schools, offices and housing.


News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Having been affected by the pandemic, the sector slowly returns to growth, official figures show.

