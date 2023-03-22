Mexican gold production grew 4.4% year-on-year in January to 7,513kg (242,000oz) and silver output rebounded 3.2% to 358,400kg after closing flat in 2022, according to statistics agency Inegi.

Compared to December, gold production expanded 6.5%, while silver output increased 8.8%.

Copper production increased 3.7% in January to 40,993t, though it fell nearly 3% versus December.

Sonora is Mexico's largest gold and copper producing state, while Zacatecas leads in silver, lead and zinc.

Last week, Inegi revealed that metallic and non-metallic mining in Mexico expanded 1.2% year-on-year in January, after having fallen 0.6% during 2022.

A quarterly report from the central bank (Banxico) showed that during the last three months of 2022 the biggest obstacle to growth in the mining sector was the high cost of inputs such as explosives, fuel, machinery and spare parts due to the persistent disruption in production chains.

Among the factors that have helped production, those interviewed by Banxico mentioned that the prices of metals benefited from the easing of measures against COVID-19 in China.

Inegi reported that overall mining-metallurgical production rose 3.6% year-on-year in the first month of 2023, due to increases in zinc, lead, gold, copper, silver, coke, non-coking coal, gypsum and fluorite. Sulfur and iron pellet output decreased.

During January, the problems of the main steelmaker in northern Mexico, Ahmsa, continued, which in the fourth quarter affected mining companies that supply iron ore, lime and dolomite, according to Banxico's report.

BNamericas has reported the complex financial and labor situation that led Ahmsa to sell shares to maintain liquidity. The steel company is also facing bankruptcy proceedings opened in a civil court in Monclova, Coahuila state.