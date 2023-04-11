Mexico's purchase of 13 Iberdrola power plants for US$6bn is dividing opinions within the industry.

While the private-sector energy and petrochemical national council (Conacepe) signaled that the country can still get the best out of the more than 16-year-old plants, economic think tank CEESP labeled the announcement “a bad decision.”

The plants can have a useful lifespan of 30 years if a good maintenance plan is implemented, Conacepe president Horacio Zárate Acevedo told daily El Sol de México, rejecting the idea that the plants are “garbage.”

But CEESP – part of Mexico’s largest business association CCE – thinks otherwise.

“The operation has at least three negative implications as a public policy,” the think tank said in an analysis entitled ‘The purchase of Iberdrola's electricity generating plants by the government is a bad decision’.

These implications are a negative message sent out to the private sector, especially at a moment when private investments are most needed; the move hurts finances due to the use of public funds; and it is based on a strategy focused on goals that distance the nation from nearshoring opportunities.

The think tank also criticized the use of a trust fund with resources from infrastructure fund Fonadin to help pay for the acquisition.

“This reduces the true net financial asset position of the public sector, regardless of the fact that Fonadin is not included in the government’s budget. These are public resources and therefore have alternative uses,” CEESP said.

The purchase includes 5GW of assets using the legacy independent producer (PIE) contract model. This means they will require permit renovations which could have led to operational hurdles had the permits been withheld, as has been the case for many private operators in Mexico.

Public utility CFE will become the new operator of the plants as part of the federal government's plans to increase its control over the market.