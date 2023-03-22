Mexico’s interoceanic corridor said to be 80% complete
Ongoing restoration of Mexico’s Tehuantepec isthmus freight rail corridor between Medias Aguas in Veracruz state and Salina Cruz port in Oaxaca – involving some 20bn pesos (US$1bn) – is 79% complete, more than 10 points more than what was reported in October.
The goal is to complete the work on 227km of the route with 82 bridges by August, Raumundo Morales Ángeles, director of the interoceanic corridor agency CIIT, said during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s press conference in Oaxaca on Tuesday.
Authorities used to show videos on the progress every other Monday during the president’s press conferences, but those stopped months ago and the previous update was given during the Exporail 2022 event in Mexico City in October.
Tehuantepec isthmus railway (FIT) director José Sánchez Pérez said at the time that works, comprising five stretches also known as line Z, stood at 64.4%.
Originally, the idea was that the rail corridor would connect Salina Cruz port on the Pacific with Coatzacoalcos port in Veracruz on the Gulf of Mexico with the existing 308km line. But the president later expanded that project so it could also include the 329km FA line between Coatzacoalcos and Palenque in Chiapas state, and the 459km K line between Ixtepec (Oaxaca) and Ciudad Hidalgo (Chiapas).
Those other two lines are already being restored, the government said, but details on the companies that received the contracts have not surfaced since their tenders were published and then declared void last year.
CIIT is also expected to launch a tender to build 10 industrial parks this year, in addition to new container terminals on both coasts. But those plans were not updated Tuesday.
