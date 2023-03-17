Mexico’s La Libertad dam halfway there
Mexico’s 1.2bn-peso (US$60mn) La Libertad dam in Montemorelos and Linares in Nuevo León state is half complete.
The state government said in a release on Thursday that the project to boost water distribution in capital Monterrey has progressed 49.26% following efforts last year to resume construction that was halted due to legal setbacks.
“Work continues on eight fronts,” the statement said, adding that the reservoir should be collecting water by the summer.
The update comes after officials from national water authority Conagua met with local authorities in Nuevo León on Thursday.
In December, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the dam was part of his four key water infrastructure projects to solve drought in the country. Combined, they involve total public investments of 40bn pesos, he said.
In July, the CEO of Monterrey’s water and sewage company SADM, Juan Ignacio Barragán, told BNamericas that the government and the construction consortium comprising Dycusa and La Peninsular reached an agreement to speed up works. The dam is scheduled to be opened in December.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Water & Waste (Mexico)
Mexico City to build 2nd waste management facility
Part of the Basura Cero waste management program to reduce carbon emissions, the plant will process 876t/d of waste.
Mexico lawmaker calls for US$3.9bn investment in water sector
The head of the lower house’s water resources committee says there is an urgent need for that level of investment to address problems in the water ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Water & Waste (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Elite 1 CC combined-cycle generation plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Cuajimalpa general hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Puerto Manzanillo expansion in the Vaso II of the Cuyutlán Lagoon
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Tecolutla - Necaxa Aqueduct
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Diversion dam (Agua Saludable para La Laguna)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Pumping plant (Agua Saludable para La Laguna)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: El Zapotillo dam
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Solid Waste Delicias and Centro Sur
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Solid Waste Michoacan
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Paso Ancho dam
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Water & Waste (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Comisión Estatal de Servicios Públicos de Tijuana (CESPT)
-
The State Commission of Public Services of Tijuana (Comisión Estatal de Servicios Públicos de Tijuana, Cespt) is a public and decentralized Mexican institution created in Tijuan...
- Company: Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente (PROFEPA)
-
Procuraduría Federal de Protección al Ambiente (PROFEPA) is a mexican administrative body related to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment (SEMARNAT, in Spanish), ...
- Company: Audingmex, S.A. de C.V. (Audingmex)
-
Audingmex S.A. de C.V. is the Mexican subsidiary of Spanish company AudingIntraesa S.A. It specializes in engineering, consulting and infrastructure management services for tran...