Mexico’s La Libertad dam halfway there

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Mexico’s 1.2bn-peso (US$60mn) La Libertad dam in Montemorelos and Linares in Nuevo León state is half complete.

The state government said in a release on Thursday that the project to boost water distribution in capital Monterrey has progressed 49.26% following efforts last year to resume construction that was halted due to legal setbacks. 

“Work continues on eight fronts,” the statement said, adding that the reservoir should be collecting water by the summer.

The update comes after officials from national water authority Conagua met with local authorities in Nuevo León on Thursday. 

In December, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the dam was part of his four key water infrastructure projects to solve drought in the country. Combined, they involve total public investments of 40bn pesos, he said. 

In July, the CEO of Monterrey’s water and sewage company SADM, Juan Ignacio Barragán, told BNamericas that the government and the construction consortium comprising Dycusa and La Peninsular reached an agreement to speed up works. The dam is scheduled to be opened in December.

