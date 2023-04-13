Along with security, migration policy is currently at the center of Mexico’s political debate.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that national migration institute (INM) director Francisco Garduño (pictured right) will remain at his post even though the general attorney’s office (FGR) announced “criminal proceedings” against him for the fire at the Ciudad Juárez migration station in Chihuahua state on March 27 that killed 40 people.

"Indeed, there is an investigation that includes Francisco Garduño in the unfortunate case of the loss of lives of migrants in Ciudad Juárez. We still do not know the scope, the accusation against him because there are several involved," he said during his morning press conference.

This is the first time in 15 days that judicial authorities confirm the high-ranking official is being investigated for the incident that also left 25 Central and Southern Americans injured -- 23 of those remained hospitalized as of Friday, the health ministry reported.

The migrants reportedly started the fire in protest for deplorable conditions by INM and Camsa, the private security company hired to guard them. However, leaked security videos later showed the detainees died because custodians abandoned the building during the incident and left them locked up in their cell to die.

According to the general attorney’s office, this is not the first time an incident like this happens under Garduño's watch. "In the background investigation, it was found that, on March 31, 2020, a similar case occurred in another INM immigration center in Tenosique, Tabasco, resulting in one person dead and 14 injured," it said in a statement.

Garduño, a close collaborator of López Obrador, has been under fire for the past two weeks, with NGO’s and opposition lawmakers requesting his resignation and congressional hearings. He has not spoken publicly about the fire or its investigation.

The bodies of 23 victims have been delivered to the governments of Guatemala and Honduras. Overall, 31 of the 40 victims' bodies have been repatriated.

Critics are calling the event a tragedy that was waiting to happen since the López Obrador administration agreed to comply with US deportation policies such as Title 42 as part of binational agreements.

The fire has led to an internal dispute between two of López Obrador's aspiring successors: foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard and interior minister Adán August López. The latter said migration issues fall under the foreign ministry’s responsibilities even though INM is part of his ministry (Segob).