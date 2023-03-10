Peru , Brazil , Mexico , Chile , Colombia and Argentina
News

Mexico's renewables pipeline lags way behind regional peers, study shows

Published: Friday, March 10, 2023
Onshore Wind Photovoltaic
Mexico's renewables pipeline lags way behind regional peers, study shows

Mexico's prospects for growth in renewables have fallen significantly behind its peers and buck a regional trend towards expansion, according to a new report.

The analysis by the Global Energy Monitor (GEM) shows that Mexico's strong position in the Latin American renewables market is mostly related to its existing assets, which total 20GW, while its pipeline of future projects has dwindled.

Today, Mexico has some 6.7GW of prospective solar and wind capacity, the report shows, dwarfed by countries like Brazil (217GW), Chile (38.2GW), Colombia (37.0GW) and even Peru, where rollout has been slower (10.0GW). Of the major countries in Latin America, only Argentina, with 2.1GW, has a smaller pipeline.

That puts Mexico on track to reach only 70% of its commitment, recently pledged by foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard, to have 40GW of wind and solar online by the end of this decade. Chile, Brazil and Colombia are expected to far exceed their goals.

Mexico and Argentina are also the only two large countries tracked by the study where the buildout of renewables projects has consistently slowed, a process that in Mexico started in 2018. Additions in Mexico fell from about 5GW in 2018, when it was the fastest-growing country by far, to roughly 500MW in 2022, the study states.

GEM also estimates that renewables projects stalled, postponed or cancelled due to permitting and regulatory concerns total upwards of 11GW, showcasing the severity of the issues faced by many developers over the past four years, since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office.

"It is unlikely that prospective utility-scale solar and wind will increase as non-CFE [federal power company] development interest and foreign investment are curtailed by legal barriers," the study said.

Mexico's pipeline of gas-fired plants has grown in the same period, totaling 13.3GW at the end of 2022, according to GEM.

