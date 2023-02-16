Mexico
Mexico’s top 5 highway firms

Published: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Firms Aleatica, Vise, Esma Instalaciones, Grupo Indi and Desarrollo y Construcciones Urbanas are Mexico’s top highway firms, with the biggest construction, maintenance and operational contracts, according to industry publication IDM Infraestructura y Desarrollo en México. 

IDM created the list based on capex.

Aleatica is building the US$649mn Atizapán-Atlacomulco highway in Mexico state. The 77km link comprises four lanes and will be operated by the firm once completed. Works are part of a 22.3bn-peso (US1.1bn) investment plan Aleatica announced in September 2021. Other projects in the firm’s portfolio include the 3.9bn-peso link between its Circuito Exterior Mexiquense (CEM) multi-state highways and the Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA) in Mexico state. 

Second on the list, Vise is carrying out modernization and widening works at the Mexico City-Cuernavaca highway. Vise is also part of the consortium that must finish the 8.2bn-peso (US$377mn) Barranca Larga-Ventanilla toll road between Oaxaca city and Puerto Escondido in Oaxaca state next year.

IDM listed Esma Instalaciones as third biggest company due to its conservation works contract covering the 95.6km Acatzingo-Ciudad Mendoza highway between Puebla and Veracruz state.

Meanwhile, Grupo Indi’s subsidiary GAMI Ingeniería e Instalaciones overtook several firms in the last two years by winning major contracts, among others for new viaducts that will be part of the main access to connect AIFA and Mexico City, in addition to the 3.3bn-peso east connection highway that will also enable a link between the airport and the capital. 

Grupo Indi is also part of the consortium that won the 2.2bn-peso contract to build line No. 3 of Mexico City’s first car-cable system.

In fifth place, Desarrollo y Construcciones Urbanas is leading works for the Camino Libre a Tonanitla highway. Also known as the Casa Morelos-AIFA highway, the 7bn-peso, 14km, six-lane infrastructure will be the main access to the airport from Ecatepec municipality and is 95% advanced.

