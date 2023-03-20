Mexico’s US$790mn Santa María dam registers 85% progress
Mexico’s water authority Conagua has advanced 84.5% with the construction of the 16.3bn-peso (US$786mn) Santa María dam in Sinaloa state.
According to a video played during President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily press conference, which took place in Chiapas state, 5.3Mm3 (million cubic meters) of the 7.7Mm3 of materials required to build the curtain have been used so far.
According to the cost-benefit analysis, the dam wall will have a height of 153m and a length of 784m.
"In the first part of the concrete face of the upstream curtain, there is a 99% progress," Conagua said.
Santa María is on the Baluarte River in El Rosario municipality.
For this year, the government allocated 10.4bn pesos, making it the biggest item in the water infrastructure category.
Mexican infrastructure giant ICA is leading construction. The contract was awarded in 2015 but the previous administration halted works.
