This is a machine translation of Microsoft Argentina's press release

City of Buenos Aires, March 29, 2023 - Microsoft Argentina officially opens its new hybrid offices in Buenos Aires to reaffirm Microsoft's commitment to talent and the development of the knowledge economy in the country.

“These new offices not only represent a milestone in terms of innovation and vision for the future, but essentially represent Microsoft's commitment of more than 30 years to place Argentine talent and all its collaborators at the center of its priorities. We firmly believe that this new hybrid work ecosystem, designed to be more accessible, sustainable and attractive, will help us continue to be a key player in the development of the knowledge economy together with our partners and associates”, commented Fernando López Iervasi, general manager from Microsoft Argentina.

“The opening of the new hybrid offices is consistent with the long-term commitment that Microsoft has been developing in Argentina and whose main objective is to capture, attract and retain the best talent and professionals in the knowledge industry. Argentina is a country with enormous potential and this is reflected in the quality of its professionals. For this reason, in order to attract them, we as an organization set ourselves the challenge of offering the best experience in terms of innovation, accessibility and sustainability for all our collaborators”, said Inés Puente, director of Human Resources at Microsoft Argentina.

The new office is a project conceived from the Microsoft culture and based on four pillars: hybrid work , innovation , sustainability and accessibility . It covers two floors of the modern IRSA tower, located at Calle Della Paolera 261, in Puerto Madero. Of the two levels, one will be designed to promote innovation and collaboration through the use of this exclusive space for company business partners and clients, while the other will be reserved for company collaborators.

They are specifically designed to operate in a hybrid work model, to bridge the gap between those who work in person at the office and those who work remotely. This is seen in the technology of the rooms, which facilitates the interaction between people that responds to the Microsoft perspective in which technology adapts to the hybrid work environment. It also includes open spaces, with a fluid circulation that privileges common meeting spaces, views and natural light, to promote meetings between teams and simplify interaction between employees who decide to work in person and those who decide to do it in person. remote way.

A labor impact study carried out between November and December 2021 by Microsoft Argentina and the University of San Andrés , highlights that 77 percent of the people surveyed prefer to work in a hybrid way. The study found that this modality generates a positive impact on personal well-being, task performance and personal commitment.

In a hybrid world, communication and constant connection are essential to help employees feel part of the community. The company is committed to the implementation of a hybrid work model that results in greater productivity for its teams, by offering a flexible work environment, where employees have more time to work on their strengths. In addition, the initiative seeks to strengthen the image of Microsoft's employer brand to attract the best talent available in the local labor market.

With a focus on promoting innovation , the new offices have an exclusive floor designed for clients and business partners, to provide training and work collaboratively between Microsoft, clients and their business partners. This space works to promote the Microsoft ecosystem to hold meetings, provide training, and show customers how Microsoft technology works in specific scenarios.

Likewise, the facilities were conceived as a 100% accessible office. Microsoft works on inclusion by understanding the person and their environment, thus promoting a work environment designed for all people. From the access to the building, to the adjustable workstations with ample space between them, the design of the kitchen and all the spaces.

With the move of its offices, Microsoft also reaffirms its commitment to sustainability , located in a AAA and certified building, they have energy measurement panels, a rainwater reuse system; the furniture was also made with recyclable materials and with local suppliers to promote a virtuous circle in the country.

In this way, Microsoft Argentina reaffirms its commitment of more than 30 years with the country, promoting an innovative and transformed business model and stimulating economic growth through technology and social inclusion by providing the necessary tools for companies to achieve its maximum potential.

