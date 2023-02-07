Millicom commits another US$350mn to Central America
Luxembourg-based telco Millicom has pledged to invest an additional US$350mn by 2025 to expand and maintain its fixed and mobile broadband networks in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
This sum comes in addition to the US$700mn investments that the Latin America-focused company announced last year in the three countries for 2023-24.
The investment commitment was made in response to a call from the White House for companies to invest in northern Central America to help curb emigration from the region.
Guatemala is one of Millicom's main markets in Latin America, generating some US$340mn in revenues during 3Q22, which was 26% of the group's total revenues.
Millicom has been strengthening its operations in Guatemala. In 2021, it disbursed over US$2bn to acquire the remaining 45% stake in the Tigo Guatemala joint venture and a year later launched 5G, becoming the first operator to offer the new mobile technology in Central America.
In its latest results report, for July-September 2022, Millicom reported that revenues in the country dipped 0.5% year-on-year to US$340mn, while Ebitda was down 2.6% to US$208mn.
The company also stated that it is investing to maintain its market share in Guatemala. The firm's strongest growth in the country was in services to the home and B2B.
Meanwhile, both Honduras and El Salvador performed well for Millicom in the quarter. El Salvador saw revenues climb 6.0% to US$105mn, or 8% of the group's total revenues in the period, while Honduras produced a 2.2% hike to US$137mn.
Ebitda was also up in both countries, rising 3.9% to US$40mn in El Salvador and 3.5% to US$64mn in Honduras.
Also in Central America, the firm's subsidiary Tigo Panamá recently announced a US$100mn investment in fiber optics and to modernize its mobile networks.
Tigo will cover around 90,000 homes with fiber optics during 2023 in Puerto Armuelles (Chiriquí), the city of Colón, Panama City, the north of Penomé, the Azuero region and San Miguelito, according to news agency ANPanamá.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Honduras)
Ocean Networks plans Caribbean cable link
Dubbed Caribbean Express, the system will link Florida to Panama with confirmed branches to Mexico and Colombia. It is planned to go live in 1Q24.
Millicom CEO: ‘We're not out of the woods yet’
Luxembourg-based Millicom International, which in Latin America operates under the Tigo brand, believes uncertainties will continue to prevail thro...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Data Center in Porto Alegre (SPOAPA01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Scala Data Center Curauma - Stage 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Google Cloud Region in Mexico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: CloudHQ Querétaro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: North Connected Program
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Scala Data Center Campus
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Humboldt Project (Trans-Pacific Submarine Cable, Asia-South America)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Data Center Chile 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Optical Mesh - Santos Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Grupo GTD
-
Grupo GTD is a Chilean holding company for telecommunications providers with a focus on large and small and medium businesses (SME), government institutions and the residential ...
- Company: Atento Brasil S.A. (Atento Brasil)
- Company: United Telecommunication Services N.V. (UTS)
-
United Telecommunication Services N.V. (UTS) is a parent company founded in 1999 which operates telecommunication firms in the Caribbean; offering mobile services which include ...
- Company: Omdia
-
The English company Ovum Ltd., part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa Group, is a consulting agency which helps its clients to evaluate opportunities, to measure ...
- Company: One Communications Ltd. (One Communications)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Entel Perú S.A. (Entel Perú)
-
Entel Perú S.A. provides mobile telephony solutions in Peru since its incorporation as Nextel del Perú S.A. in 1988. Based in Lima, Entel Perú operates as a subsidiary of the Ch...
- Company: C&W Networks
-
US-based telecommunications company C&W Networks is C&W Communications Plc's. (CWC) most prominent subsidiary, and provides broadband and IP capacity, ethernet and MPLS (Multipr...