Minas Gerais prosecutors concluded a long investigation into the impact of a niobium mining agreement in the southeast Brazilian state.

"After a long and meticulous investigation, which was completed, into niobium mining in Araxá, prosecutors will present the results," said Jarbas Soares Junior, Minas Gerais state chief prosecutor, via twitter.

In mid-2013, prosecutors started the investigation into a partnership between state firm Codemig, which holds the rights to a niobium mine in Araxá, and private sector company CBMM, controlled by the Moreira Salles family.

In the 1970s, Codemig signed the partnership with CBMM, which was due to last until 2032.

Under the agreement, the two companies created a firm called Comipa that sells niobium ore from the open pit mine in Araxá exclusively to CBMM, which in turn processes and sells it and transfers 25% of the profits to Codemig in the form of royalties. The mine is the world's largest deposit of pyrochlore.

The decade-long investigation looked at whether the contract damages the state and details are due to be announced on Tuesday. It will also be revealed whether any financial compensation will be paid by the parties.

VEHICLE BATTERIES

Separately, CBMM plans to announce during the first half of this year progress on studies into the use of niobium in vehicle batteries.

The company has a partnership with Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus to evaluate the application of niobium batteries in electric buses.

The objective is to develop ultra-fast recharging batteries for use in Volkswagen electric vehicles. The use of niobium oxide in the battery's anode will allow for charging in less than 10 minutes, along with offering higher durability and longer useful life, said the head of battery products at CBMM, Rogério Marques Ribas, according to newspaper Dário do Comercio.

“There will be no battery production in Araxá [at CBMM’s industrial unit], this is very far from our core business,” he added.