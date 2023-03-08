Minem statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) articulates its greatest efforts with the Regional Government of Ayacucho to make the Natural Gas Massification project viable in said region, advance in the development of the Gasoducto del Sur and implement programs that allow the population to have energy at a lower price.

With this objective, the Vice Minister of Hydrocarbons of MINEM, Enrique Bisetti Solari, met with the regional governor of Ayacuchano, Wilfredo Oscorima Núñez, before whom he ratified the commitment of the administration of Minister Oscar Vera Gargurevich to make the Integrated Gas Transportation System a reality. South Zone of Peru.

He also indicated that, in addition to the project for the construction of natural gas networks for Huamanga, which will be used for residential, commercial and vehicular use, MINEM has been promoting new investments that allow the development of the Petrochemical Industry, which will generate more employment and development.

"Ayacucho is a very important part of the natural gas massification project, and it is a priority region. We want to start building networks for central and southern Peru in Ayacucho, Cusco and Ucayali," added the deputy minister.

In turn, the General Director of Hydrocarbons of MINEM, Carlo De Los Santos, announced that S/ 21 million will be invested in the construction of 33 kilometers of natural gas networks in Ayacucho, a regulation and measurement station, with the possibility of complement the project with service stations.

He also pointed out that, while the new infrastructure to bring natural gas to Ayacucho is made viable, MINEM has been implementing the LPG Discount Voucher program of the Social Energy Inclusion Fund (FISE), which will grant a reduction of S/ 43 from this month for the most vulnerable families to buy their domestic gas bottle at a lower price, and the discount will also be accessible to the 642 soup kitchens in the region.

Governor Oscorima expressed his willingness to provide the facilities to speed up the execution of the projects, and also requested the support of MINEM to strengthen electrical power in the province of Cora Cora, highlighting the importance of joint work between the State authorities, for the benefit of the citizenry.