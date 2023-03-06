By PetroTal

March 5, 2023

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The Development Fund for the Puinahua District is now formally a reality. Through a supreme decree published today in the official newspaper El Peruano, the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) approved the modification of the License Agreement for the Exploration and Exploitation of Hydrocarbons in Block 95, operated by PetroTal, a company led and operated by Peruvians.

After verifying compliance with all the legal requirements demanded by the Regulation of the Single Ordered Text of the Organic Hydrocarbons Law, MINEM issued Supreme Decree No. 006-2023-EM, to incorporate Clause Twenty-Third, referring to anti-corruption issues, and the Twenty-Fourth Clause, which formally creates the Development Fund; and also authorizes Perupetro to sign with PetroTal the modification of the license agreement.

As previously reported, the boards of Perupetro and PetroTal approved last December the contract modification project, which incorporates the Development Fund for the Puinahua District, an innovative initiative of the company, which seeks to raise the quality of life and promote the development of the producing district, in the province of Requena, Loreto region.

This Development Fund, to which PetroTal contributes 2.5% of the value of its controlled oil production -as long as the operation and transportation of its production in the district are not paralyzed due to social protests-, will finance social development projects (infrastructure basic and productive) and interventions that will benefit the 18 towns of the Puinahua district and will guarantee the post-oil life of the producing district, where the Bretaña Norte Field is located.

Since January 2022, the company has made biweekly contributions to Fund 2.5, which in October of last year made it possible to deliver the so-called Extraordinary Solidarity Economic Contribution to all Puinahuino citizens registered in the electoral roll, as support in the context of the pandemic of the COVID-19.

Fund 2.5 will be managed by an Administration Board, after approval of its regulations, which will identify and evaluate the most urgent and important social projects for the development of the towns of the Puinahua district.

It should be remembered that Fund clause 2.5, apart from having been agreed between the parties –Perupetro and PetroTal– obtained the support of all the participants in the Technical Roundtable for Block 95, including the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Energy and Mines and the social organizations represented by the Indigenous Association for the Development and Conservation of Lower Puinahua (Aidecobap) and the Puinahua Board of Authorities (JAP).