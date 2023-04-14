This Minem release was published using machine translation.

Within the policy of massification of natural gas, the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) projects for this year to enable 372,217 new users with this service in 18 regions of the country, of which more than 80% will be able to access the resource through the financing through FISE resources and public investment in 2023.

Our goal is to ensure that 20% of families in Peru are connected this year, and for this reason, by 2023, MINEM has planned the construction of 2,160 kilometers of natural gas networks, with a significant investment planned for the Piura regions ( 328.3 km), La Libertad (284.8 km), Arequipa (258.8 km), Áncash (189.4 km) and Ica (150.9 km) and Tacna (67.8 km), as well as in Cajamarca, Lambayeque and Moquegua.

This investment would increase the number of new residential users in La Libertad (35,699), Piura (21,150), Áncash (19,763), Ica (16,226), Arequipa (15,924), Cajamarca (6,261), Lambayeque (6,235), Tacna (5,050 ) and Moquegua (1826). For this, agreements are being signed with the Regional Governments, in order to articulate and coordinate actions that promote the projects.

Additionally, the goal set by the MINEM is to facilitate access to natural gas for 754 community kitchens and social institutions for 11 regions, as well as for 10 hospitals, 8,376 Mypes, and for the conversion to CNG of 69,800 light vehicles.

This goal will be achieved through the investment that the national government has been making to promote the mass use of natural gas, which includes the S/ 491 million transferred under the Con Punche Peru plan, in addition to the S/ 524 million incorporated into the budget. of the BonoGas program, of the Energy Social Inclusion Fund (FISE).

Added to this are another S/ 208.3 million budgeted to finance vehicular conversions to natural gas through the Ahorro GNV program, and S/ 350 million contemplated in Bill No. 4482, which will make it possible to pay for new networks, conversions and supplies for the benefit of more Peruvians.

The MINEM has contemplated for this year the start of the Special Project to supply natural gas to the mountain and jungle regions in the center and south, which will make it possible to meet the demand of the population in Cusco, Ayacucho, Ucayali, Huancavelica, Puno, Junín and Apurímac, allocating a budget for the year 2023 of S/ 150 million. The project contemplates the construction of networks and regulation and decompression stations in those regions to provide residential supply.

In this way, MINEM ratifies its commitment to achieve universal access to energy and make natural gas available to more Peruvians, an economic resource, friendly to health and the environment, which will contribute to the economic transformation of the country as its use is more widespread in Lima and the interior of the country.