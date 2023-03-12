Peru
MINEM invests more than S/120 million in electricity projects in the Huánuco region

Bnamericas Published: Sunday, March 12, 2023
MINEM invests more than S/120 million in electricity projects in the Huánuco region

This Minem release was published using machine translation.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) estimates to shorten the electricity gap by 90.1% this year in the Huánuco region, through the execution of 9 projects with an investment of more than S/120 million to meet the growth in demand and improve quality of life of the population, reported Minister Oscar Vera Gargurevich.

In a meeting with the regional governor, Antonio Pulgar Lucas, he indicated that MINEM, through the General Directorate of Rural Electrification (DGER), has already been executing 3 projects, with an investment of S/82.9 million, which will allow the provision of electrical service to more than 29 thousand inhabitants in 549 localities of the region.

Likewise, he indicated that the execution of another 6 rural electrification projects is already scheduled, representing an investment of S/37.8 million, for the benefit of more than 19 thousand inhabitants of 301 towns located in different Huanuqueña provinces.

It was detailed that, among the works in progress, the installation of the rural electrical service to 364 localities located in the provinces of Huaycabamba, Huamalíes, Huánuco, Leoncio Prado, Pachitea, Lauricocha, Dos de Mayo and Yarowilca stands out, with an investment of S/ 49.1 million for the benefit of 18,875 inhabitants. Similar work and for an amount of S/28.1 million will be carried out in favor of 7.63 inhabitants of 173 towns located in the Huánuco and San Martín regions.

Also scheduled for this year are electrical works for 8 towns in the district of Jivia, province of Lauricocha, benefiting 1,472 inhabitants; and the improvement and expansion of electrical service in towns in the San Francisco district, benefiting 452 people.

In the list of works programs with a pre-investment study, the improvement of energy to 5,132 inhabitants of 65 communities in the district of Llata, in the province of Huamalíes, for S/13.3 million; and another in favor of 4,860 inhabitants of 42 towns in the Mariano Damaso district for an amount of S/10.4 million.

In the meeting that included the participation of the Vice Minister of Electricity, Jaime Luyo, the head of MINEM informed the regional governor that the populations that do not have access to electricity service through networks will be served with the installation of a photovoltaic system.

“President Dina Boluarte has given precise instructions to meet the needs of the population in the shortest possible time. Our job is to carry out the works to meet the needs of the people and improve their quality of life”, remarked Minister Vera.

At the time of saying goodbye, Governor Pulgar Lucas extended an invitation to his region to Minister Vera and presented him with the image of a "Negrito", an emblematic character of a traditional dance from Huánuco.

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

