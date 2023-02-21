BHP, which operates the Escondida, Spence and Cerro Colorado assets in Chile, reported a 2H22 profit of US$6.5bn, down 32% year-on-year.

Revenues were US$25.7bn, down 24%, and Ebitda US$13.2bn, down from US$18.5bn.

“Profits decreased as a result of lower realized prices for iron ore and copper, higher royalties as a result of the increased Queensland government royalty rates, and inflationary impacts across the group, partially offset by record production at WAIO (Western Australia Iron Ore), higher realized prices for thermal coal and nickel, and favorable exchange rate movements,” the company said in its results report.

“We continue to progress exploration activity for copper in Australia, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, north-west Mexico, Peru and the south-west United States and initiated greenfield activities in southern Colombia. Nickel programs were also advanced in Canada and Australia,” it added.

The company is expecting a more optimistic scenario from 2H23 due to rising demand in China.

***

Canada’s largest diversified miner, Teck Resources, will split into two independent, companies named Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources.

“Teck Metals will retain all of Teck’s base metals portfolio including its interest in Quebrada Blanca (Chile), Highland Valley Copper (Canada), Antamina (Peru), Carmen de Andacollo (Chile), Red Dog (United States) and Trail Operations (Canada). Teck Metals will also retain all of Teck’s copper and zinc development projects including the QB Mill Expansion, San Nicolás, Zafranal, NewRange, Galore Creek, NuevaUnión, Schaft Creek, Aktigiruq, Cirque, Anarraaq, Teena and Su-Lik, as well as an extensive base metals exploration portfolio,” the firm said in a press release.

Elk Valley, meanwhile, will be a steelmaking coal producer.