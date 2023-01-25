Brazil
Press Release

Minister of Communications demands improvements in 4G and 5G services across the country

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
5g Mobile infra LTE-M 4G LTE 3G Satellite Networks Wi-Fi/WiMax Regulator Small cells Federal Government Mobile Network Operator

This is a machine translation of a press release by Brazil's communication ministry

Brasília-DF, 01/25/2023 — This Wednesday (25), the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, received representatives from Conexis Brasil Digital and telecommunications operators Telefônica Vivo, Oi, Tim, Algar, Claro and Sercomtel. The Ministry of Communications (MCom) has been monitoring the implementation of 5G across the country, a service that has been implemented by the winning companies of the 5G Auction, with the endorsement of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

The minister informed that Pasta and Anatel have received complaints from users regarding the operation of 4G, due to the arrival of the fifth generation of mobile data. “When we hear that the quality of 5G is being questioned, we have the argument that it is something new that is being implemented. But when you start having complaints that 4G, which was good, has become bad, then it is difficult to explain”, reported the Minister of Communications.

Juscelino highlighted that this is a reality in several places in the country. “We are going to do a public opinion poll on this. And I would like to extend this concern to you, who are responsible for a large part of the users of these technologies throughout the country, so that you also seek to make a diagnosis”, concluded the minister.

Conexis Brasil Digital and the operators pointed out the main challenges that the sector faces, such as the tax burden and high taxes. Among the problems that directly affect consumers, the group highlighted the theft of cables and equipment, calling for the advancement of legislation to toughen sanctions in cases like these.

In 2021, 7 million people were left without internet due to theft and theft of cables and equipment, according to Conexis. “This is a topic that affects all operators. There is a bill pending in Congress, which increases the penalty, punishes the receiver and removes the regulatory fines when the non-provision of services is related to the theft of cables and equipment”, said the Executive President of Conexis Brasil Digital, Marcos Ferrari, referring to PL 5846/2016.

BRAZIL + DIGITAL - The group presented proposals to the Minister of Communications for a “Brazil + Digital”, based on four main axes: investment environment and digital citizenship; competitive ecosystem; business environment and innovation environment; and tax balance and mass use.


Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Brazil)

Petrobras announces result of public call for innovative solutions

Petrobras announces result of public call for innovative solutions

Selected companies can receive up to R$ 1.6 million for validating innovative solutions in a real application environment.

Snapshot: Lula’s pick to lead Brazil’s communications ministry

Snapshot: Lula’s pick to lead Brazil’s communications ministry

The top job at the communications ministry, initially thought to be going to a member of Lula's PT party, has instead been given to federal lawmake...

Petrobras to start receiving offers for terrestrial fiber network

Petrobras to start receiving offers for terrestrial fiber network

'The big discussion about edge computing is how to make this business financially viable'

'The big discussion about edge computing is how to make this business financially viable'

Uruguay gives green light to Google’s Firmina subsea cable

Uruguay gives green light to Google’s Firmina subsea cable

Petrobras seeks cloud-based software for internal training

Petrobras seeks cloud-based software for internal training

Snapshot: Brazil's 5G antennas race

Snapshot: Brazil's 5G antennas race

Latin American agtechs harvesting VC capital despite funding drought

Latin American agtechs harvesting VC capital despite funding drought

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

Scala Data Centers is the first in the industry to be 100% Scope 3 neutral, covering indirect carbon emissions

Scala Data Centers is the first in the industry to be 100% Scope 3 neutral, covering indirect carbon emissions

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Oi S.A.  (Oi)
  • Oi is a Brazilian quad-play telco established in 1998. Its service portfolio includes fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband, pay-TV, Internet and others for residential cli...
  • Company: Brisanet Telecomunicações S.A.  (Brisanet)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...

Latest news

At a glance: 5 Colombian gold projects

At a glance: 5 Colombian gold projects

Why Central America is a strategic region for China

Why Central America is a strategic region for China

What do Ericsson's and Microsoft's results mean for LatAm?

What do Ericsson's and Microsoft's results mean for LatAm?

ProInversón accelerates PPP push

ProInversón accelerates PPP push

Standing in line: Brazil's growing renewable energy project queue

Standing in line: Brazil's growing renewable energy project queue