Minister of Communications demands improvements in 4G and 5G services across the country
This is a machine translation of a press release by Brazil's communication ministry
Brasília-DF, 01/25/2023 — This Wednesday (25), the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, received representatives from Conexis Brasil Digital and telecommunications operators Telefônica Vivo, Oi, Tim, Algar, Claro and Sercomtel. The Ministry of Communications (MCom) has been monitoring the implementation of 5G across the country, a service that has been implemented by the winning companies of the 5G Auction, with the endorsement of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).
The minister informed that Pasta and Anatel have received complaints from users regarding the operation of 4G, due to the arrival of the fifth generation of mobile data. “When we hear that the quality of 5G is being questioned, we have the argument that it is something new that is being implemented. But when you start having complaints that 4G, which was good, has become bad, then it is difficult to explain”, reported the Minister of Communications.
Juscelino highlighted that this is a reality in several places in the country. “We are going to do a public opinion poll on this. And I would like to extend this concern to you, who are responsible for a large part of the users of these technologies throughout the country, so that you also seek to make a diagnosis”, concluded the minister.
Conexis Brasil Digital and the operators pointed out the main challenges that the sector faces, such as the tax burden and high taxes. Among the problems that directly affect consumers, the group highlighted the theft of cables and equipment, calling for the advancement of legislation to toughen sanctions in cases like these.
In 2021, 7 million people were left without internet due to theft and theft of cables and equipment, according to Conexis. “This is a topic that affects all operators. There is a bill pending in Congress, which increases the penalty, punishes the receiver and removes the regulatory fines when the non-provision of services is related to the theft of cables and equipment”, said the Executive President of Conexis Brasil Digital, Marcos Ferrari, referring to PL 5846/2016.
BRAZIL + DIGITAL - The group presented proposals to the Minister of Communications for a “Brazil + Digital”, based on four main axes: investment environment and digital citizenship; competitive ecosystem; business environment and innovation environment; and tax balance and mass use.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Petrobras announces result of public call for innovative solutions
Selected companies can receive up to R$ 1.6 million for validating innovative solutions in a real application environment.
Snapshot: Lula’s pick to lead Brazil’s communications ministry
The top job at the communications ministry, initially thought to be going to a member of Lula's PT party, has instead been given to federal lawmake...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 03)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 00)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Expansion of the Oi trunk network
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Digital infovia in Mato Grosso do Sul
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Edge cloud location in Fortaleza
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Atento Brasil S.A. (Atento Brasil)
- Company: Oi S.A. (Oi)
-
Oi is a Brazilian quad-play telco established in 1998. Its service portfolio includes fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband, pay-TV, Internet and others for residential cli...
- Company: Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia S.A. (Tivit)
-
Brazilian integrated technology firm Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia S.A. (Tivit) offers end-to-end solutions to a wide range of industries, including fi...
- Company: Brisanet Telecomunicações S.A. (Brisanet)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Lev Brasil
- Company: VOA Telecom