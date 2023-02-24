Ecuador
Press Release

Ministry of Energy and Mines declares Force Majeure in hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation operations

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 24, 2023
Tight gas Onshore Oil Pipelines Oil sands Geological mapping / Surveys Heavy oil Mexican Mix Natural Gas Location Crude oil Offshore WTI Type of hydrocarbons Shale Oil Natural disasters / Health Crisis Shale gas  Refineries Brent Shallow waters Drilling rigs Subsea Upstream Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Deepwater
Ministry of Energy and Mines declares Force Majeure in hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation operations

This Ministry of Energy and Mines release was published using machine translation.

Today, the Ministry of Energy and Mines, through Resolution No. Ministry of Energy and Mines, declares Force Majeure in hydrocarbon exploitation and transportation operations.

Today, the Ministry of Energy and Mines, through Resolution No. MEM-VH-2023-0006-RM, declared the state of Force Majeure in hydrocarbon exploration, exploitation and transportation activities, due to the stoppage of the operations in the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System (SOTE), Shushufindi Polyduct - Quito and Heavy Crude Oil Pipeline (OCP).

The suspension of activities in the main oil pipelines is due to the breakage of the bridge over the Maker River, Chaco sector, in the province of Napo, caused on February 22, as a result of the regressive natural erosion that occurs in the area.

The stoppage of the transport of crude oil was carried out in a preventive manner with the objective of avoiding environmental effects in the area, in the event of a possible collapse of the hydrocarbon infrastructure.

Immediately after the emergency was registered, an inter-institutional crisis committee was established, made up of personnel from the Ministry of Energy and Mines, EP Petroecuador, the Heavy Crude Pipeline Company and the Army Corps of Engineers, with the purpose of permanently evaluating the state of the sinkhole. and the erosive process of the Quijos River, to issue early warnings and enable short-term solutions that avoid environmental impacts and losses for the Ecuadorian State.

The Resolution also determines that EP Petroecuador and the Private Companies must report to the Ministry the technically viable activities to be carried out during the period of suspension of pumping from SOTE and OCP, as well as the maintenance work necessary to guarantee the operational continuity of the blocks and the acquisition of records of pressure restoration to the wells, which allow optimizing their production.

EP Petroecuador must also submit a report on the economic impact of the event on production, refining (effect on the operation of the Shushufindi CIS Refinery), oil marketing, if applicable.

It should be noted that the Estatal Petrolera mobilized a multidisciplinary team of 50 people to the site who, up to now, have carried out actions such as the placement of containment barriers, absorbent material, tanks, among others, in order to preserve the water sources in the event of a possible broken transmission lines.

The document contemplates that the Contractors for the Provision of Services for the Exploration and Exploitation of Crude Oil will be recognized for the duration of the suspension of operations due to the event of Force Majeure, as long as it causes the stoppage of more than 50 % of production activities; and, consequently, the termination date of the Effective Term of this Modifying Contract, will be postponed for a period equal to the duration of said stoppage.

The declaration of Force Majeure or Act of God is a contractual clause that applies to operations related to contracts in progress, exploratory activities and extraction of hydrocarbons, said clause avoids sanctions by international operators in the event of a possible breach of the established obligations. in contracts.

Link: https://bit.ly/3ZdgQ0Z

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Petrochemicals (Ecuador)

Ecuador to begin drafting green hydrogen roadmap

Ecuador to begin drafting green hydrogen roadmap

The South American country looks to tap the potential of its growing renewable energy footprint.

The Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources of Ecuador issued its Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2025

The Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources of Ecuador issued its Strategic Plan for the period 2021...

The Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources issued its Strategic Plan for the period 2021-2025.

Ecuadorian oil production recovers its volumes by 93%

Ecuadorian oil production recovers its volumes by 93%

EP Petroecuador restarts oil exports

EP Petroecuador restarts oil exports

Andean energy procurement watch

Andean energy procurement watch

Ecuador prioritizes seven projects to attract investments in the hydrocarbon sector

Ecuador prioritizes seven projects to attract investments in the hydrocarbon sector

The ARCERNNR of Ecuador begins the preparation of the Strategic Planning 2021-2025

The ARCERNNR of Ecuador begins the preparation of the Strategic Planning 2021-2025

Six private companies have received authorization to import hydrocarbon derivatives and natural gas in Ecuador

Six private companies have received authorization to import hydrocarbon derivatives and natural gas in Ecuador

Andean hydrocarbons procurement watch

Andean hydrocarbons procurement watch

Ecuador readying energy, mining procurement plan for US$78mn program

Ecuador readying energy, mining procurement plan for US$78mn program

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

Other companies in: Petrochemicals (Ecuador)

Get critical information about thousands of Petrochemicals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Solvay Ecuador
  • Chemicals and advanced materials firm Solvay has operated in Ecuador since 1983, when it opened an office to sell company products in the country. Headquartered in Guayaquil, So...

Latest news

Ministry of Energy and Mines declares Force Majeure in hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation operations

Ministry of Energy and Mines declares Force Majeure in hydrocarbon exploratio...

Peru’s industrial water use could face restrictions if bill becomes law

Peru’s industrial water use could face restrictions if bill becomes law

Opposition decries Mexico's overhaul of electoral authority

Opposition decries Mexico's overhaul of electoral authority

Banobras to help finance Mexico City airport rail link

Banobras to help finance Mexico City airport rail link

Italy’s Prysmian looking to meet LatAm's rising need for cables

Italy’s Prysmian looking to meet LatAm's rising need for cables