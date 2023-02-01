Peru
Press Release

Ministry of Transportation of Peru highlights cooperation with South Korea to promote rail and air projects

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Rail line Passenger terminal Runway

By Ministry of Transport and Communications

January 31, 2023

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The Minister of Transport and Communications, Paola Lazarte, and her work team, met with the Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of Korea, Lee Won-jae, to strengthen the ties of friendship between the two countries and promote cooperation for important transportation projects in the country.

At the meeting, both officials analyzed projects related to the sector, especially those of a rail nature, as well as the possibilities of Korean investment in this area.

The head of the sector expressed her interest in having Korean technical assistance in railway projects such as Line 3 of the Lima Metro, the Cusco-Chinchero rail and on the Eje Vial 4 Amazonas highway. He also stressed that one of the goals of the sector is to meet the deadlines established for the operation of the Chinchero International Airport in Cusco.

“We reiterate our commitment to carry out the projects of the sector in the established times, complying with the demands of technology and operability. We want to learn from the best. In addition, we want to promote contracting agreements in the Government-to-Government (G2G) modality. This year we want to award Line 3 of the Metro”, said Lazarte.

Deputy Minister Won-jae showed his willingness to continue working together with the Peruvian State and highlighted his country's experience in transportation and high technology. “Based on our experience and capacity, we want to expand bilateral cooperation with Peru. We will combine all our efforts to work based on trust and state-of-the-art technology”, said the Korean deputy minister.

This meeting makes it possible to strengthen bilateral relations and study the possibilities of taking advantage of the Korean experience in planning and structuring projects.

It is important to remember that, in October 2019, the Peruvian State, through the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC), and the Republic of Korea signed the State-to-State contract to provide the technical assistance service, through a Project Management Office (PMO), during the design, construction and commissioning stages of the Chinchero International Airport in Cusco.

The deputy ministers of Transport and Communications, Alberto Ñecco and Patricia Carreño, respectively, also participated in the meeting. As well as the Chief of Staff, Carlos Revilla.

In a meeting with a Korean delegation, it was highlighted that the aim is to expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries and reduce the ...

