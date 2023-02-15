Brazil
News

Mitsui’s Ecogen expects major 2023 sales boost in Brazil

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Mitsui’s Ecogen expects major 2023 sales boost in Brazil

Energy solutions provider Ecogen Brasil expects to see revenues increase by 20% this year, CEO Luiz Cabral told BNamericas. 

Growth will be driven by the expected sales from a technology designed to measure greenhouse gas emissions and support efficiency-related actions to reduce energy consumption, said Cabral (pictured).

Dubbed Ecogen 360º and focused on the industrial segment, the platform provides energy management and consumption optimization, as well as performance improvements and carbon footprint reduction.

Through a partnership with French clean technology (cleantech) firm Metron, which developed the solution, Ecogen will have the exclusive right to the technology in Brazil, investing 6mn reais (US$1.15mn) in the alliance.

The platform is currently used by more than 200 customers and 20,000 plants worldwide. When connected with other Ecogen solutions, there is a cost reduction potential of up to 30%, according to the company.

Cabral is optimistic about Brazil’s energy efficiency market, when considering the potential for digitization in the industrial segment and the high energy costs that companies are facing today. 

“Besides the financial aspect, there is also the demand for ESG. Many industries still do not use sustainable solutions for energy generation,” the executive said. 

In a first phase, Ecogen will be targeting medium-sized and large industrial firms, said Cabral. “But Ecogen 360º is a customized product, which can be scaled to other segments, such as the retail market,” he added. 

Ecogen is part of Japan’s Mitsui group and generated revenues of around 340mn reais in 2021. The figures for last year are not yet available.

