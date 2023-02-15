Mitsui’s Ecogen expects major 2023 sales boost in Brazil
Energy solutions provider Ecogen Brasil expects to see revenues increase by 20% this year, CEO Luiz Cabral told BNamericas.
Growth will be driven by the expected sales from a technology designed to measure greenhouse gas emissions and support efficiency-related actions to reduce energy consumption, said Cabral (pictured).
Dubbed Ecogen 360º and focused on the industrial segment, the platform provides energy management and consumption optimization, as well as performance improvements and carbon footprint reduction.
Through a partnership with French clean technology (cleantech) firm Metron, which developed the solution, Ecogen will have the exclusive right to the technology in Brazil, investing 6mn reais (US$1.15mn) in the alliance.
The platform is currently used by more than 200 customers and 20,000 plants worldwide. When connected with other Ecogen solutions, there is a cost reduction potential of up to 30%, according to the company.
Cabral is optimistic about Brazil’s energy efficiency market, when considering the potential for digitization in the industrial segment and the high energy costs that companies are facing today.
“Besides the financial aspect, there is also the demand for ESG. Many industries still do not use sustainable solutions for energy generation,” the executive said.
In a first phase, Ecogen will be targeting medium-sized and large industrial firms, said Cabral. “But Ecogen 360º is a customized product, which can be scaled to other segments, such as the retail market,” he added.
Ecogen is part of Japan’s Mitsui group and generated revenues of around 340mn reais in 2021. The figures for last year are not yet available.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Brazilian telco Oi on the way to another judicial protection
The company requested urgent injunctive relief to protect its cash, in a first step toward a second judicial restructuring process.
Sowing seeds of progress: Brazilian connected agriculture group eyeing Argentina
The idea of expanding the multi-stakeholder entity to Argentina is not new, but has made little headway in recent years. However, the talks have be...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: New Data Processing Center (CPD) for the National Electric Coordinator
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Kyndryl Brasil
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Mendes Holler Engenharia Comércio e Consultoria Ltda. (Mendes Holler)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Atento Brasil S.A. (Atento Brasil)
- Company: Ligga Telecomunicações S.A. (Ligga Telecom)
-
Ligga Telecom, formerly Copel Telecom, is a subsidiary of Companhia Paraenense de Energia and offers telecommunications and communications services. During 2015, the firm served...
- Company: Santa Paulina Engenharia Ltda. (Santa Paulina Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Modular Data Centers Indústria Comércio e Serviços S.A. (Modular Data Centers)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Inovamall Consultoria e Assessoria Empresarial Ltda. (Inovamall)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: DCBM
- Company: AP Geradores