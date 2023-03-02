Crude and natural gas production in Peru in the first two months of the year averaged 34,288b/d and 40.4Mm3/d (million cubic meters per day), information from hydrocarbons licensing authority Perupetro shows.

In comparison, January-February 2022 output was 45,710b/d and 38.3Mm3/d, and for all of last year, 40,538b/d and 37.6Mm3/d.

Initial 2023 oil production was impacted by a reduced contribution from jungle block 95, which had been the country’s principal producer in December with 12,468b/d. Output in February was 7,290b/d and 8,488b/d in January.

Attacks to the Norperuano oil pipeline and associated infrastructure continue to stymie operations across jungle acreage. National oil company Petroperú has reported at least half a dozen incidents year to date, the latest of which was announced on Monday.

Crude production in the first two months of this year was led by northwest onshore block X with 10,847b/d and northwest offshore block Z-2B came in third with 4,717b/d.

Meanwhile, the government’s push to expand the use of natural gas has helped buoy the production of this hydrocarbon.

The bulk of gas comes from Camisea blocks 56, 57 and 88 which in February accounted for 95% of production.

