The promising Zama field off Mexico’s Tabasco state will be exploited through a so-called integrated project team (IPT), comprising federal oil company Pemex and three private partners.

In a release, partner Wintershall said the strategy aimed to leverage each participating firm's capabilities to exploit the discovery. The partners expect to reach production of 180,000b/d, or 10% of Mexico's current output, at its peak, according to Pemex.

Under the IPT, Talos Energy and Pemex will co-direct planning, spudding and completion of the 46 planned wells, as well as the construction of the maritime infrastructure. Talos, Wintershall and Pemex will share the project's management.

Wintershall also disclosed that the split specified by Mexico's energy ministry puts Wintershall above Talos Energy in the ownership of the reservoir, with the German company holding 19.8%, US-based Talos 17.4% and UK-based Harbour Energy 12.4%, putting the three partners at 49.6% total ownership.

Taken together, the private players hold a share of Zama that is consistent with the studies that were carried out before the unitization agreement, which said the Zama reservoir was split roughly 50/50 between Pemex-operated and the privately-operated areas.

Other key details that were disclosed included that output will be processed by new facilities to be built at the Dos Bocas maritime terminal, and that the project's development will involve the construction of two 68km pipelines to evacuate output from the previously announced two offshore platforms.

In a separate release, Talos Energy said the deal included provisions to sell the resulting crude "based in market indexes that are recognized globally, as well as terms consistent with best international practices."

Talos added the partners would continue developing the front end engineering design while they await approval by hydrocarbons regulator CNH. After all regulatory approvals have been received the four companies will make a final investment decision.

Zama is the most promising oilfield discovered by a private company in Mexico since the E&P sector was opened up in 2014. The field is estimated to contain some 700 million barrels of oil and was discovered by a Talos-led consortium in 2017.