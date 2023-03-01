MTC obtained an arbitration award that declares Azteca Comunicaciones' claim unfounded
MTC press release
March 1, 2023 - 10:48 a.m.
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Peru)
OSIPTEL: more than 457 thousand mobile lines changed operator in October
Entel and Claro registered the highest number of ported net lines. Fixed line portability grew more than 327% between September and October of this...
How sensor technology helps Peruvian miners maximize output
BNamericas talks to sensor company MineSense Technologies' executive VP for business development, Claudio Toro, about the advantages of Peru's mini...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Antarctic Submarine Cable
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Submarine cable
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cloud Region in Colombia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cerrillos Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Deep Blue One Subsea Cable Extension
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Second data center (Fortaleza)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Odata Data Center in Peru
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Campinas Data Center Modernization 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Third phase of expansion of the datacenter SP4 (IBX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Knight Piésold Consultores S.A. (Knight Piésold S.A.)
-
Knight Piésold Consultores S.A. is the Peruvian unit of Knight Piésold, an international firm that provides environmental and engineering consulting services for the mining, pow...
- Company: Ministerio de Transportes y Comunicaciones de la República del Perú (MTC Perú)
-
Peru's transport and communications ministry MTC is responsible for developing standards and applying policies and strategies that contribute to the development of the country's...
- Company: Social Technology Group SAC (SOTECH)
- Company: Siemens S.A.C. (Siemens Perú)
-
Siemens SAC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of German firm Siemens, offers a wide range of solutions and services in the country, where its industry, energy and healthcare divisions ...
- Company: Grupo Digamma
- Company: Gilat Networks S.A.C. (Gilat Perú)
- Company: Consorcio Bandtel
- Company: Indra Perú, S.A. (Indra Perú)
- Company: ENGIE Services Perú S.A. (EQUANS Perú)
-
EQUANS is the world leader in multi-technical services with presence in 17 countries around the world, specialized in providing tailor-made solutions to improve the equipment an...