MTC press release

March 1, 2023 - 10:48 a.m.

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC), through its Public Prosecutor's Office, managed to have the award issued in the arbitration court declaring unfounded the lawsuit filed by Azteca Comunicaciones against it, in which it requested the non-application of the penalty of S/ 4 million imposed for breach of contract. Said award determines the full effectiveness of the penalty applied by the MTC to the company, through Directorial Resolution No. 118-2021-MTC/27, for breach of contract with the fourth installment of the concession contract of the National Fiber Optic Dorsal Network within the established period. The request to reduce the penalty was also rejected and the Mexican company was ordered to assume all arbitration expenses. In this way, the defense strategy proposed by the MTC during the arbitration process prevented Azteca Comunicaciones from obtaining economic advantages with the arbitration claim, alleging an alleged ineffectiveness of the applied penalty and the argument of an excessive penalty. Azteca Comunicaciones was trying to reopen a legal discussion that had already been decided in a previous arbitration between the same parties and that, furthermore, neither the declaration of ineffectiveness nor the reduction of the penalty was appropriate, a position shared by the arbitral tribunal. This decision, favorable to the MTC, will serve to strengthen the institutional position in other arbitrations in which other concessionaires have incurred contractual breaches. In this way, the current management of the MTC, led by Minister Paola Lazarte, ensures that public funds are rigorously and effectively protected.