Peru
Press Release

MTC obtained an arbitration award that declares Azteca Comunicaciones' claim unfounded

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Legal issues / Legal Advice Fiber Fixed broadband Capacity Legislation & Regulation

MTC press release

March 1, 2023 - 10:48 a.m.

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC), through its Public Prosecutor's Office, managed to have the award issued in the arbitration court declaring unfounded the lawsuit filed by Azteca Comunicaciones against it, in which it requested the non-application of the penalty of S/ 4 million imposed for breach of contract. Said award determines the full effectiveness of the penalty applied by the MTC to the company, through Directorial Resolution No. 118-2021-MTC/27, for breach of contract with the fourth installment of the concession contract of the National Fiber Optic Dorsal Network within the established period. The request to reduce the penalty was also rejected and the Mexican company was ordered to assume all arbitration expenses. In this way, the defense strategy proposed by the MTC during the arbitration process prevented Azteca Comunicaciones from obtaining economic advantages with the arbitration claim, alleging an alleged ineffectiveness of the applied penalty and the argument of an excessive penalty. Azteca Comunicaciones was trying to reopen a legal discussion that had already been decided in a previous arbitration between the same parties and that, furthermore, neither the declaration of ineffectiveness nor the reduction of the penalty was appropriate, a position shared by the arbitral tribunal. This decision, favorable to the MTC, will serve to strengthen the institutional position in other arbitrations in which other concessionaires have incurred contractual breaches. In this way, the current management of the MTC, led by Minister Paola Lazarte, ensures that public funds are rigorously and effectively protected.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Peru)

OSIPTEL: more than 457 thousand mobile lines changed operator in October

OSIPTEL: more than 457 thousand mobile lines changed operator in October

Entel and Claro registered the highest number of ported net lines. Fixed line portability grew more than 327% between September and October of this...

How sensor technology helps Peruvian miners maximize output

How sensor technology helps Peruvian miners maximize output

BNamericas talks to sensor company MineSense Technologies' executive VP for business development, Claudio Toro, about the advantages of Peru's mini...

DIRECTV bets on neutral networks to offer connectivity services

DIRECTV bets on neutral networks to offer connectivity services

Telefónica taps Amdocs for cloud-based systems in Peru, Argentina, Chile

Telefónica taps Amdocs for cloud-based systems in Peru, Argentina, Chile

Scala, Enel ink deal for LatAm datacenter power supply

Scala, Enel ink deal for LatAm datacenter power supply

Entel records strong rise in income and consolidated profit from the sale of data centers and good results in mobile and fixed businesses

Entel records strong rise in income and consolidated profit from the sale of data centers and good results in mobil...

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

LatAm ICT financing, investment watch

Extreme concern about the dismantling of the MTC

Extreme concern about the dismantling of the MTC

Bots, bytes and BPO: The dilemmas of the contact center industry

Bots, bytes and BPO: The dilemmas of the contact center industry

The top LatAm datacenters to see the light of day in 2023

The top LatAm datacenters to see the light of day in 2023

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Siemens S.A.C.  (Siemens Perú)
  • Siemens SAC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of German firm Siemens, offers a wide range of solutions and services in the country, where its industry, energy and healthcare divisions ...
  • Company: ENGIE Services Perú S.A.  (EQUANS Perú)
  • EQUANS is the world leader in multi-technical services with presence in 17 countries around the world, specialized in providing tailor-made solutions to improve the equipment an...

Latest news

LatAm projects looking to quench global thirst for cobalt

LatAm projects looking to quench global thirst for cobalt

Batteries included: European developer planning 500MW Chile solar-storage incursion

Batteries included: European developer planning 500MW Chile solar-storage inc...

Brazilian court recommends talks between prosecutors and Kinross

Brazilian court recommends talks between prosecutors and Kinross

Lula under pressure to tackle high interest rates, debts

Lula under pressure to tackle high interest rates, debts

Brazil mulling to include new blocks in production sharing program

Brazil mulling to include new blocks in production sharing program