MTC will invest S/ 250 million for the execution of 16 projects in Ica
By Ministry of Transport and Communications
February 10, 2023
The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) will invest S/ 250 million for the execution of 16 projects in the Ica region, which are at various levels of progress, for the benefit of all citizens.
These are works such as the rehabilitation and improvement of the Ica-Los Olivos-Tambillo highway, whose progress is 93%; the construction of 6 bridges in national road corridors, which are 70% complete; the Chamorro bridge, which is 88% complete; among other projects.
In addition, in terms of improvement of works on highways in Ica and Palpa, this year the execution of S/ 119 million is scheduled, corresponding to Proregion.
This was reported by the Vice Minister of Transportation, Alberto Ñecco, during the multi-sectoral meeting Agenda for Peace and Governance, held in the Ica region with the participation of senior executive officials, regional and local authorities.
The meeting was led by Prime Minister Alberto Otárola, who announced the launch of the "Con Punche Perú" plan, whose purpose is to reactivate the national economy through investment in high-impact works on the lives of citizens.
"From the Transport sector we are committed to working hand in hand with local and regional authorities to improve the connectivity and passability of roads for the benefit of citizens," said Ñecco.
Finally, the representative of the MTC indicated that the doors of the ministry are open to receive and articulate among all levels of the State and, thus, find joint solutions that improve the lives of millions of Peruvians.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Peru's updated US$37bn infra plan focuses on health, education
But transport projects remain dominant in the updated 2022-25 PNISC.
Brazil hoping to have its first IDB president elected in November
Brazil is hoping that Goldfajn can be elected on November 20 as its first leader of the development bank, replacing the ousted Mauricio Claver-Carone.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Grau Railway Corridor (Grau Train)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Improvement of the coastline of the Las Delicias, Buenos Aires and Huanchaco beaches
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Pucusana Port Terminal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: New Tacna hospital (Hipólito Unanue)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: New Hospital of Huari
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Chancay multipurpose port stage 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: North expansion of the Metropolitan
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Cascas II-1 Support Hospital (Cascas Hospital)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Improvement of the Santa María - Santa Teresa - Machu Picchu Hydroelectric Highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Upgrading of the EsSalud's Talara II Hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: R&Q Ingeniería S.A. Sucursal del Perú
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consorcio Santa Rosa
-
Consorcio Santa Rosa is a company formed by Airtificial y Técnica y Proyectos SA Sucursal del Perú for the execution of the Vía Expresa Santa Rosa project, which is located in C...
- Company: CUMBRA Ingeniería
-
CUMBRA Ingeniería, formerly known as GMI S.A., is a subsidiary of the Peruvian holding CUMBRA specialized in studies, engineering, supervision, management and commissioning of p...
- Company: Consorcio Valle Sagrado
-
Consorcio Valle Sagrado is a company made up of Aecom Technical Services, Peru Branch, Ayesa Engineering and Architecture, SAU and CUMBRA Engineering for the execution of the Ch...
- Company: Augusto de la Piedra Arquitectos
- Company: Aidhos - De la Piedra
-
Aidhos - De la Piedra is a company formed by Augusto de la Piedra Arquitectos, and Aidhos Arquitec Sap Sucursal Del Perú for the execution of the New Peru's national police hosp...
- Company: Consorcio Supervisor Santa Teresa
-
Consorcio Supervisor Santa Teresa is a company made up of Civil Works with Total Quality SAC and R&Q Engineering SA Branch of Peru for the execution of the Santa María - Santa T...
- Company: Consorcio Hospitalario OHLA-HV
-
OHLA-HV Hospital Consortium is a company formed by HV Contratistas SA and Obrascón Huarte Lain SA, Branch of Peru for the execution of the New Sullana Hospital project (Support ...
- Company: Grenergy Perú S.A.C (Grenergy Perú)
-
Grenergy Perú is a subsidiary of the Spanish company Grenergy and was established in 2014. In Latin America Grenergy has over 1,000MW in development in wind and solar projects. ...
- Company: Credicorp Capital Ltd. (Credicorp Capital)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...