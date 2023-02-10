By Ministry of Transport and Communications

February 10, 2023

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) will invest S/ 250 million for the execution of 16 projects in the Ica region, which are at various levels of progress, for the benefit of all citizens.

These are works such as the rehabilitation and improvement of the Ica-Los Olivos-Tambillo highway, whose progress is 93%; the construction of 6 bridges in national road corridors, which are 70% complete; the Chamorro bridge, which is 88% complete; among other projects.

In addition, in terms of improvement of works on highways in Ica and Palpa, this year the execution of S/ 119 million is scheduled, corresponding to Proregion.

This was reported by the Vice Minister of Transportation, Alberto Ñecco, during the multi-sectoral meeting Agenda for Peace and Governance, held in the Ica region with the participation of senior executive officials, regional and local authorities.

The meeting was led by Prime Minister Alberto Otárola, who announced the launch of the "Con Punche Perú" plan, whose purpose is to reactivate the national economy through investment in high-impact works on the lives of citizens.

"From the Transport sector we are committed to working hand in hand with local and regional authorities to improve the connectivity and passability of roads for the benefit of citizens," said Ñecco.

Finally, the representative of the MTC indicated that the doors of the ministry are open to receive and articulate among all levels of the State and, thus, find joint solutions that improve the lives of millions of Peruvians.