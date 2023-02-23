Brazil
Neutral network FiBrasil deploys fiber for 1.3mn more homes in 2022

Published: Thursday, February 23, 2023
FiBrasil, Telefónica's neutral fiber optics JV with Canadian fund CDPQ, added 1.3mn homes passed with fiber in the South American country in 2022, ending the year with 3.3mn, the Spanish telco's COO Ángel Vilá told an earnings call.

The figure adds to 3.7mn and 2.4mn homes passed, respectively, by On Net Fibra Chile and On Net Fibra Colombia, Telefónica’s neutral fiber network JVs with US fund KKR for those countries.

According to Vilá, the units became market leaders in their countries in terms of fiber footprint.

In Brazil, Telefônica is both a partner and the anchor tenant of FiBrasil’s fiber roll-outs, which means that the bulk of the homes passed went to the telco. 

To date, FiBrasil has only two contracts made public with third-party providers for the use of its fiber infrastructure: with ISP Vero Internet and satellite pay-TV operator Sky Brasil, owned by Argentina’s Werthein group, which is using the fiber infra to enter the fixed broadband segment.

Vero and Sky, however, are in the process of integrating their systems and starting up operations with FiBrasil.

According to Vilá, Telefônica Brasil accelerated fiber to the home deployment through different network models, reaching 23mn premises passed as of end-2022. In addition to FiBrasil, Telefônica also relies on American Tower's Brazil fiber network and on its own build-outs.

In an earnings call last week, however, Telefônica Brasil CEO Christian Gebara said the company had 24mn homes passed, of which 5.5mn were customers.

