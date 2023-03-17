New Fortress Energy Signs Contract To Provide 150MW Of Fast Power In Puerto Rico
New Fortress Energy release
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar. 17, 2023-- New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) announced that its Puerto Rico subsidiaries, NFE Power PR LLC and NFEnergia LLC, have entered into agreements with Weston Solution, Inc. (“Weston”) for the installation and operations of 150 MW of additional power generation at the Palo Seco Power Plant in Puerto Rico as well as the supply of natural gas.
Weston has won a task order to supply the temporary power generation to support the overall mission of the island’s grid stabilization at the Palo Seco Power Plant under its US Army Corps of Engineers Omaha Rapid Disaster Infrastructure contract. The 150 MW of dual-fuel generators are expected to enable maintenance and repair work of Puerto Rico’s power system and grid.
“We are pleased to partner with Weston and support this critical mission to improve grid stability in Puerto Rico,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy. “The federal government is providing much-needed resources to Puerto Rico’s recovery and this project will help enable the transition to a cleaner, more affordable and reliable energy system.”
The transactions described in this press release are subject to customary terms and conditions.
