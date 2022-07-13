New Guyana exploration well targeting 200Mb
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Location Brent Shallow waters Oil sands Coalbed methane Geological mapping / Surveys Heavy oil Offshore Drilling rigs Upstream Crude oil Onshore Mergers & Acquisitions Upstream Company Shale gas Mexican Mix Deepwater WTI Tight gas Natural Gas Subsea Type of hydrocarbons Shale Oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.